Realme Pad mini, Buds Q2s to go on sale at today 12 noon

Realme Pad mini and Buds Q2s are scheduled to go on sale at 12 noon today on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels. Realme Pad mini is powered by Unisoc T616 processor. It comes with a 8.7-inches WXGA+full screen, up to 1340×800 pixels screen resolution and screen-to-body ratio of 84.59 percent. Meanwhile, the Buds Q2s come with touch controls for music playback. Additionally, the earbuds support AI Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC). This tech helps filter out noise during calls. Also Read - Realme Pad Mini review: Looks good but fails to impress

Realme Pad mini price

The Realme Pad Mini comes in a total of four variants. While the 3GB+32GB variant with WiFi costs Rs 10,999, 3GB+32GB variant with LTE connectivity costs Rs 12,999. Similarly, the 4GB+64GB variant with WiFi costs Rs 12,999 and the 4GB+64GB variant with LTE connectivity will cost Rs 14,999. Also Read - Realme Smart TV X FHD series with 24W Dolby speaker setup launched in India

Realme is celebrating its fourth anniversary in India. As a part of the celebrations, the company is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 on all Realme Pad Mini variants. With this, the effective price of the 3GB+32GB variant with WiFi will be reduced to Rs 8,999, 3GB+32GB variant with LTE connectivity will be reduced to Rs 10,999, the price of 4GB+64GB variant with WiFi variant will be reduced to Rs 10,999 and the price of 4GB+64GB variant with LTE connectivity will will be reduced to Rs 12,999. Also Read - Realme Pad Mini launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Realme Buds Q2s price

The Realme Buds Q2s true wireless earbuds have been launched at a price of Rs 1,999. The buds will be available in three colours: Night Black, Paper Green, Paper White. The new Nitro Blue colour variant of the Buds Air 3 has been launched at Rs 4,999. It will go on sale from May 4 and it will be available on Flipkart.

Realme Pad Mini specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Realme Pad Mini comes with an aluminum alloy body with a 7.6mm thin profile. It comes with a 8.7-inch WXGA+ full screen LCD display with a nano-edge, a resolution of up to 1340 × 800 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59 percent, and a peak brightness of 360 nits.

On the performance front, the Realme Pad Mini is powered by the 6nm Unisoc T616 system-on-chip that clocks a top speed of up to 2.0GHz. This processor is coupled with the Mali G51 GPU reaches clock speeds of up to 750MHz. Additionally users get up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space.

Realme Buds Q2s specifications

The headline feature of the new earbuds is the 10mm dynamic driver setup. The setup uses PEEK and TPU polymer composite diaphragm. The earbuds also get Bass Boost+ support for thumpier lower notes.

The Buds Q2s also supports Bluetooth 5.2 which supports features like instant play and multi-device connection. According to Realme, gamers can also use the low-latency mode to bring down the latency to 88ms. The Realme Buds Q2s offers a battery life of 30 hours with the charging case. Realme claims the buds can provide 3 hours of usage with just a 10-minute charge. The buds will provide 7 hours of support on their own. The buds get a USB Type-C port for charging.