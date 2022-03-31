Realme Pad Mini launching on April 4: Here s everything we know so far

Realme is expected to launch its Pad Mini in the Philippines soon. It will be an affordable and compact tablet with an 8.7-inch display powered by the Unisoc T616 SoC. Realme is still to launch the tablet officially, but it has been spotted on an e-commerce website that revealed its features. Furthermore, a tipster has suggested that the Realme Pad Mini may soon launch in India. Also Read - Realme 9 series smartphone confirmed to get Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor, key specs appear online

Specifications

According to Leaks, the Pad Mini is expected to come with a Unisoc T616 chip. A 5-megapixel camera can be given in the front and an 8-megapixel camera in the rear.

As per the listing on Lazada, the Realme Pad Mini will come with an 8.7-inch LCD, which has a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59 percent. The tablet will have a sunlight mode, increasing the display’s brightness to a higher than normal. The Realme Pad Mini will be powered by a Unisoc T616 processor.

Apart from this, this new tablet of the company can come with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. However, you can expand the storage up to 1TB via a microSD card. For graphics, the tablet may house Mali G57 GPU.

The battery of this tablet will be 6400mAh, with which 18W fast charging support can be available. This tab will be 7.6mm thick and 372 grams heavy. It can come with an aluminum body along with gray and blue color options.

It will be launched as a successor to the Realme Pad in September last year at Rs 17,999.

Apart from this, tipster Abhishek Yadav has informed through a separate tweet that this pad will be launched in India soon.