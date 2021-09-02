comscore Realme Pad slim design teased, could launch on September 9
Realme Pad slim design teased, could launch on September 9

Realme Pad slim design teased ahead of launch, could be available for purchase via Flipkart, the new tablet is expected to debut alongside Realme 8i, Realme 8s on September 9.

Realme-Pad

(Image: Twitter/ Madhav Sheth)

Realme Pad has been subjected to several leaks over the past few days. However, Realme has put aside the mulga wire and took to the stage to tease the new tablet. The company’s India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth taking to Twitter revealed that the new Realme Pad will flaunt a sleek profile. Also Read - Best 5 budget gaming phones to play BGMI: From Xiaomi, to Poco, here are the offerings

Realme Pad slim profile teased, could launch next week

Realme became a popular brand in the smartphone segment for its aggressive pricing strategy (much like Xiaomi), and it recently ventured into the PC segment with its very first notebook, the Realme Book. The company expanding its horizon has now geared up to showcase its new tablet Realme Pad. Madhav Sheth, India CEO of Realme, in the tweet mentioned that the upcoming Realme Pad features a slim and lightweight design. The executive even shared a teaser that provides a side glance of the tablet with a metallic finish. Also Read - Realme 8s, Realme 8i finally have a launch date in India

“Tablets can easily be carried anywhere for work or entertainment. However, holding them for too long can be a challenge. There is a need for a real-ly light & slim ones for your ease and we might just have a solution! Stay tuned for something disruptive is coming,” the tweet reads. Also Read - Realme 8s teaser page on Flipkart indicates imminent launch in India

Realme has confirmed that Realme 8s and Realme 8i will debut in India on September 9. The company might likely unveil the new tablet on the same day. The new Realme 8-series launch event will kick in at 12:30 PM IST.

Realme Pad specifications (expected)

Realme Pad is expected to get a 10.4-inch display. It could come with stylus support and feature an aluminium unibody construction. The tablet is tipped to feature an 8-megapixel front and rear camera with an f/2.8 aperture. The cameras will likely be able to capture 3,264×2,448 pixel resoultion images. The Realme Pad is expected to support 4G LTE, have a USB-C port, and arrive in Grey and Gold colour options.

  • Published Date: September 2, 2021 4:01 PM IST

