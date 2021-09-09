comscore Realme Pad with a starting price of Rs 13,999 launched in India: Look at top specs, variants, more
Realme Pad with a starting price of Rs 13,999 launched in India: Look at top specs, variants, more

Realme Pad powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC has finally been launched in India, here we will be taking a look at everything the new tablet has to offer.

Realme Pad

Realme has finally launched its long-teased tablet, dubbed Realme Pad in India. This is the company’s first tablet, and is expected to be made available in other global markets soon. The tablet starts at Rs 13,999 and comes with features like a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display, a 7,100mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and more. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new Realme Pad. Also Read - Realme 8s 5G with 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC launched: Price in India, offers, and more

Realme Pad: Price in India

Realme Pad will be made available in three variants, priced at Rs 13,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage (Wi-Fi only) variant, at Rs 15,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage option (LTE + Wi-Fi), and at Rs 17,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant (LTE + Wi-Fi). Realme Pad will be made available in Real Grey and Real Gold colour option. The Wi-Fi only variant will be made available at a later undisclosed date, whereas, both the LTE variants will be made available on September 16 via Flipkart, Realme.com and stores. Also Read - Realme 8i launched in India with price starting at Rs 13,999: Check specs, sale date, and more

Customers purchasing the device using HDFC Bank credit, debit cards or Easy EMI’s will get an instant discount of up to Rs 2,000. ICICI Bank credit card holders will be eligible for a flat Rs 1,000 discount. Also Read - Deal of the Day September 9: Realme X7 Max selling with flat discount of Rs 6,000, grab it for 20,999

Realme Pad: Specifications

Realme Pad sports a 10.4-inch WUCGA+ display with a resolution of 2000×1200 pixels and an 82.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is encased inside of a metal body, which is 6.9mm thick. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with ARM Mali-G52 MP2. The device comes with 3GB/4GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB storage.

It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI skin on top. All of this is backed by a 7,100mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It also comes with a quad-speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos and adaptive surround sound. Additionally, it comes with support for reverse charging tech and dual-mic for noise cancellation.

Realme Pad sports two 8-megapixel cameras, one on the front and one on the back.

  Published Date: September 9, 2021 2:16 PM IST

Realme Pad with a starting price of Rs 13,999 launched in India
Realme Pad with a starting price of Rs 13,999 launched in India
