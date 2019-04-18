comscore
  Realme partners with Bajaj Finserv for zero down payment EMI offer on Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro
Realme partners with Bajaj Finserv for zero down payment EMI offer on Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro

The offer is valid till April 30, 2019, and only on these two smartphones, Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro. What it means is you can get Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro variants at easy EMIs with no extra cost.

  Published: April 18, 2019 4:04 PM IST
Realme has announced partnership with Bajaj Finserv for zero down payment EMI offer on Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro smartphones in India. Consumers will be able to purchase the Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro smartphones through all Realme partners offline across India. The offer is valid till April 30, 2019, and only on these two smartphones, Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro.

What this Realme and Bajaj Finserv partnership means is that you can get Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro variants at easy EMIs with no extra cost.

“The offer will be valid for all purchases on Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro variants with all Realme partners offline across India till April 30, 2019. This is yet another initiative by the fastest growing smartphone brand to offer the best and most convenient way to its fans to buy all Realme products,” noted Realme in a press statement on Thursday.

Realme Blind Orders

Meanwhile, Realme has already started taking ‘Blind Orders’ for its yet-to-launch Realme 3 Pro. The company is all set to launch the Realme 3 Pro in India on April 22, but consumers can participate in the ‘Blind Order’ scheme before that. As part of this new strategy, Realme will issue about 5,000 R-Passes to registered Realme fans starting from the mid-night April 19 for a period of 24 hour. These R-Passes will ensure that registered fans will be able to purchase the Realme 3 Pro during the first sale. To clarify, the company revealed that the R-Pass will be valid for April 29, the day the devices are set to go on sale.

According to the announcement, interested fans can head to the Realme website on April 19 to get their R-Pass. It is worth noting that the total number of R-Passes available on that day will be 5,000 which means that not all buyers may get the R-Passes. Interested buyers who may miss out on the R-Passes can try their luck during the first sale of the Realme 3 Pro. As previously noted, interested buyers need to head to the Realme website and then login with their Realme ID to get their R-Pass.

Realme clarified that it will follow “first come, first serve” policy on the day of the first sale on account of limited stock for R-Pass holders. Given that the “Blind Order” sale is scheduled on April 19 which is before the official launch of the device, it looks like the people registering for the R-Pass will not be aware of all the specifications or even the price of the Realme 3 Pro at the time. As of now, all we know is that Realme 3 Pro will launch next Monday in Delhi University at 12:30PM.

  Published Date: April 18, 2019 4:04 PM IST

