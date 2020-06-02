Realme patent reveals design of new truly wireless earbuds

Realme seems to be working on a new pair of truly wireless earbuds as it has filed a design patent at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), 91mobiles reports. The earbuds have an in-ear style design with silicone ear tips. The TWS earbuds could be touch-sensitive, allowing you to play/pause, skip track, change volume, take calls, and much more. Also Read - Redmi Earbuds S Review: Xiaomi's budget true wireless earbuds does not surprise

Realme TWS earbuds patent design

Each of the earbuds seems to have the charging pin and mic at the bottom of the stem. And going by its size, the device may support touch-based controls instead of buttons. Realme has also filed patents for the charging case of the earphones. It has an LED indicator, a USB Type-C port for charging, and a button supposedly dedicated to Bluetooth pairing. The case could also offer support for wireless charging.

TWS headphones have become increasingly popular this year, and large technology brands are trying to catch this trend and launch more than one model of such devices on the market. Similarly, Realme recently launched a bunch of new products in China last week, including Realme Buds Q TWS earphones.

The Realme Buds Q is designed in collaboration with French designer Jose Levy. They feature 10mm drivers under the hood and have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone. The earbuds also have IPX4 certification, so it can survive water and dust splashes. The weight of the Buds Q weighs is about 3.6 grams and along with the case that is 35.3 grams.

The Realme Buds Q has wired charging support via a microUSB cable. The brand also claims that the case can support fast wired charging at 30W. It includes Bluetooth 5.0 support, super-low latency mode, touch controls, and more. Realme also claims the Buds Q are capable of delivering 4.5 hours of playback in a single charge.