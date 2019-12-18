comscore Realme PaySa digital money lending platform launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme PaySa takes on Xiaomi Mi Credit with full stack financial services platform
News

Realme PaySa takes on Xiaomi Mi Credit with full stack financial services platform

News

With Realme PaySa, Realme forays into financial services to offer personal and business loans to the users.

  • Published: December 18, 2019 11:37 AM IST
realme paysa

Taking Xiaomi head on with an aim to become a leading digital payments provider, Realme announced its foray financial services sector “PaySa” platform. The Chinese smartphone announced the platform on the sidelines of Realme X2 and Buds Air launch. Realme aims to acquire 25 million customers in the next two years.

‘Realme PaySa’ aims to serve individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in both metros and tier II and III cities. It offers digital personal loan up to Rs 1 lakh and digital SME loans up to Rs 5 lakh.

Realme PaySa aims to repeat success like mobile business

“We aim to repeat our success in the mobile business and become one of the top 5 new entrants in financial services in the next two-three years. We are evaluating the launch of mobile phone financing and payments in 2020,” Sheth said in a statement.

Realme X2 Review: Trading blows in the highly competitive segment

Also Read

Realme X2 Review: Trading blows in the highly competitive segment

In 2020, the platform aims to disburse loans of approximately 1000 crore, acquire three to five million new customers, launch multiple new products and take its first step in financial services in India.

Where to download the app from

The app, available on both Google Play Store and realme App store. It will have four businesses across lending, savings, payment and protection. The beta launch of the platform has been done and a full roll-out is expected in the next six to 12 months.

“Larger loan requirements for both individuals and SMEs are serviced by the ‘realme PaySa’ teams present in different cities. The brand has entered into strategic co-development partnerships with Early Salary (for digital personal loans), Lending Kart (for digital business loans) and Credit Mantri (for free credit report).

Realme Buds Air true wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999

Also Read

Realme Buds Air true wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999

According to Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research, it is a good attempt but it will be part of larger ecosystem-level approach for Realme. “Realme has a good installed base in India which the brand will look to monetize sooner or later. Fintech segment is important to crack as smartphone ASP in India is increasing,” Pathak told IANS.

“Aspirational value for flagships run high so bridging the gap between aspirational and affordability in India is a good business opportunity,” he added. According to Realme, there would be more tie-ups as the platform expands.

“We aim to acquire 25 million customers in the next two years by making mainstream financial products accessible to consumers in emerging India. We plan to win by bringing innovation in our OS and hardware to simplify access, co-develop products with partners and develop products that are easy to use,” said Varun Sridhar, Lead, Realme PaySa.

With Inputs from IANS.

  • Published Date: December 18, 2019 11:37 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019
News
Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019
WhatsApp bug may crash the app with a malicious message

News

WhatsApp bug may crash the app with a malicious message

Apple AirPods clones: 5 truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now

News

Apple AirPods clones: 5 truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now

Realme PaySa digital money lending platform launched

News

Realme PaySa digital money lending platform launched

Here's why Vladimir Putin still uses Windows XP

News

Here's why Vladimir Putin still uses Windows XP

Most Popular

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019

WhatsApp bug may crash the app with a malicious message

Apple AirPods clones: 5 truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now

Realme PaySa digital money lending platform launched

Here's why Vladimir Putin still uses Windows XP

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Stick vs d2h Magic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019

News

Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019
Apple AirPods clones: 5 truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now

News

Apple AirPods clones: 5 truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now
Realme PaySa digital money lending platform launched

News

Realme PaySa digital money lending platform launched
Realme X2, Buds Air launched in India, Airtel Xstream Box discounted, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Realme X2, Buds Air launched in India, Airtel Xstream Box discounted, and more: Daily News Wrap
Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India

News

Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky Binge+ हाइब्रिड सेटटॉप बॉक्स जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे ये 5 फीचर

Samsung Galaxy A01 स्मार्टफोन Infinity V-display और ड्यूल रियर कैमरा के साथ हुआ पेश

बैटरी वाला Amazon Echo Input आज पहली बार सेल पर आएगा, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर

BSNL एक कीमत में दे रही है 3 सर्विस, डेली मिलेगा 10GB डाटा

Oppo के पोस्टर से सामने आईं Oppo A91 और A8 की डिटेल्स, Oppo Reno 3 का डिजाइन भी हुआ रिवील

News

Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019
News
Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019
WhatsApp bug may crash the app with a malicious message

News

WhatsApp bug may crash the app with a malicious message
Apple AirPods clones: 5 truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now

News

Apple AirPods clones: 5 truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now
Realme PaySa digital money lending platform launched

News

Realme PaySa digital money lending platform launched
Here's why Vladimir Putin still uses Windows XP

News

Here's why Vladimir Putin still uses Windows XP