Realme has launched a lot of phones with a big 5,000mAh battery. These include Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6, Realme C3, and more. The newly launched Realme Narzo 10 series will also ship with a 5,000mAh battery in India. Now, it appears that the company is planning to add a whopping 6,000mAh battery inside its Realme phones.

The Chinese company has reportedly filed a TUV application for a battery pack. It bears model number BLP793 and features a typical battery capacity of 6,000mAh. To be precise, the device has a 5,850mAh. Now, the question that comes to the mind is that which Realme phone could offer a massive 6,000mAh battery. Well, this is currently a mystery.

Realme just recently confirmed the existence of the Realme X3 phone. It suggested that this device could launch in India soon. This handset could feature a 6,000mAh battery, but rumors and leaks so far only suggest a 4,200mAh battery. The company has confirmed that the Realme X3 phone will offer support for a 60x zoom camera. Realme hasn’t yet revealed the official launch date of the Realme 3X, but is expected to share more details soon.

Besides, currently, Samsung is the only company who is selling phones with a 6,000mAh battery at a low price segment. If you are looking for a phone with a 6,000mAh battery, then you can consider buying the Samsung Galaxy M30s. It is currently available for Rs 14,999 on Amazon India. This device was launched back in September 2019. The Samsung Galaxy M31 also has a 6,000mAh battery, and it made its debut in February this year. You can get it for Rs 15,999 in India. For the same price, Amazon India is selling the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy 31.