Realme is likely to join brands like Xiaomi and ZTE to launch its phone with an under-display camera. This has become evident this week, after one of its executives teased an upcoming phone to the public. The smartphone, as you can see below, does not come with a notch, and neither does it have a pop-up camera system. Realme VP Xu Qi even clarified this in the post. Which means, the only way it could accommodate a front camera is under the display.

Phones with a pop-up camera mechanism have become a rarity now. It seems that phone makers now prefer the punch hole design over the motorized system, helping them cut cost. But with the under-display camera, the innovation stakes are likely higher. So, it will be interesting to see how the likes of Realme and Xiaomi manage to afford the technology in their pocket-friendly devices.

But as we saw with the ZTE Axon 5G a few weeks back, it seems that pricing won't be an issue for this feature. After all, the brand managed to offer a 5G mid-range phone with the front camera under the screen. So, it's possible Realme and Xiaomi will be easily able to manage the cost of integrating the technology. And while Xiaomi is slated to include the feature in its phone from next year. We still don't have a timeline for Realme doing that. But going by this new tease, don't be surprised if Realme does it before Xiaomi sometime this year itself.

Realme C17 launched with 90Hz display

The Realme C17 comes with a quad rear camera setup and its price is set at BDT 15,990, which is around Rs 13,800 in India. The budget device even features a 90Hz display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 series octa-core chipset. The brand is yet to confirm the India launch of the new Realme C17.

The newly launched C17 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90 percent screen to body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The panel supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The company is offering 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.