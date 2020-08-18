comscore Realme phones with 65W fast charging under works | BGR India
New Realme phones with 65W fast charging, 4500mAh batteries set to launch soon

Realme is working on two smartphones with big 4500mAh batteries and 65W fast charging. The fast-charging system was first seen on the Oppo Find X2 series earlier this year.

  Published: August 18, 2020 5:05 PM IST
Realme X50 Pro 5G

Representative Image: Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme was carved out of Oppo just a few years ago and in no time, made a name for itself. Hence, it is no surprise when you get to see the same innovations and features from Oppo phones in many Realme phones, and vice-versa. The Realme X50 Pro from early 2020 debuted the 65W fast charging system and it later came to the Oppo flagships. While it seemed its next flagships may get the 120W charging, the company is willing to stick with the 65W charging this time. Also Read - Oppo Power Bank 2 भारत में 18W फास्ट चार्ज सपोर्ट के साथ 1,299 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Popular Chinese tipster going by the name of Digital Chat Station has shared information with regards to new Realme phones using this technology. The tip on Weibo states there will be two new smartphones coming with the 65W fast charging system. There are mentions of one model having a 4300mAh battery whereas the other one gets a 4500mAh battery. Despite the big batteries, both the phones will weigh under 200 grams. Also Read - Realme C12, C15 launched in India: Specifications, price, features, and more

WATCH: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

Sadly, the tip does not mention any name or other specifications for these phones. However, given that the 65W charging is still new, Realme would like to reserve it for a flagship phone. Hence, there are chances of Realme launching new flagship phones featuring the fast 65W fast charging system. Also Read - Realme C12 Review: A welcome refresh

New Realme flagships upcoming?

Going by Realme’s standards, the X50 Pro from early 2020 has been long in the tooth. Hence, it could consider replacing it with an updated model. Both these phones could feature the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset according to the current norm. These phones may also end up getting 120Hz refresh rate displays similar to the OnePlus and Oppo flagships. You can also expect upgrades to the cameras and design.

However, the company will continue selling the X3 and X3 SuperZoom smartphones as these are the flagship killers in its lineup. The Realme X2 Pro may also be cut out as it has been around for a long time now. Hence, the upcoming phones could compete with the OnePlus 8, Vivo X50 Pro, iPhone SE and Xiaomi’s Mi 10.

Realme X50 Pro update adds new features and July security patch

Realme X50 Pro update adds new features and July security patch

C12, C15 launched today

While Realme may be planning new flagships, it has already filled up with budget sub-Rs 10,000 segment with new C series models. The Realme C12 costs Rs 8,999 and brings a 6000mAh battery along with triple rear cameras. The Realme C15 gets a quad-camera setup and up to 4GB RAM starting at a price of Rs 9,999. The company also announced the Buds Classic earphones at Rs 399 and a T-Shirt at Rs 999.

  • Published Date: August 18, 2020 5:05 PM IST

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 Pro 5G

47999

realme UI Based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Processor
64MP AI Quad Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle & macro camera + 12MP Tele camera + 2MP B&W Portrait Camera

