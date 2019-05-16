comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme phones will get 2 years of Android OS updates and security patches: Madhav Sheth
News

Realme phones will get 2 years of Android OS updates and security patches: Madhav Sheth

News

Realme's CEO Madhav Sheth has asserted that Realme devices will receive two years of major Android OS updates and monthly security patches. Realme X will soon make its debut in India.

  • Published: May 16, 2019 3:37 PM IST
realme-c2-review-bgr-india-5

Realme has already said that all its smartphones will get upgraded to the latest Android Pie operating system before the end of June. Now, Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth has asserted that Realme devices will receive two years of major Android OS updates, as well as monthly security patches. At the Realme X series launch event, the Chinese company also revealed that it will continue working on ColorOS skin to make it better by adding some features.

In an interview last month, the Realme CEO revealed that the company’s aim is to offer users close to stock Android experience, coupled with stable OS, and regular security patches and updates. “I believe stock Android is not the right experience. A lot of people do ask about stock Android, but if you look around the most popular phones are never running stock Android,” Sheth was quoted as saying.

Realme X with pop-up selfie camera, in-screen fingerprint sensor; Realme X Lite launched

Also Read

Realme X with pop-up selfie camera, in-screen fingerprint sensor; Realme X Lite launched

“Our goal is to get closer to the stock Android experience and give users a stable OS with regular security patches and updates. If you see from ColorOS 5 to ColorOS 6 we’ve already made a big step forward – bring back app drawer, making the whole thing lag-free – a lot of things,” he added. Besides, the company will soon launch its latest Realme X smartphone in India. The Realme CEO confirmed this information via his official Twitter account.

Though the company hasn’t revealed the exact launch date of the smartphone, it is expected to make its debut soon. The Realme X was unveiled at an event in China yesterday, alongside a rebranded version of the Realme 3 Pro. The Realme X was launched in Punk Blue and Stream White color options. It is the first phone from Realme to feature a pop-up selfie camera. The device packs a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, a 3,765mAh battery and more.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

The front houses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor, while the back features one 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the price of the Realme X in India could be close to China pricing. The Realme X is priced at RMB 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,400) in China for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The 6GB/64GB configuration cost RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,400), while the 8GB/128GB version is priced at RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,500).

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 16, 2019 3:37 PM IST

Editor's Pick

How to download and set up Dream11 app
How To
How to download and set up Dream11 app
Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

News

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

News

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

Epic Games has big plans for PC Gaming Show 2019

Gaming

Epic Games has big plans for PC Gaming Show 2019

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

News

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

Most Popular

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

News

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates
Realme C2 Review

Review

Realme C2 Review
Realme 5G smartphone expected later this year

News

Realme 5G smartphone expected later this year
Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Top deals to know

Deals

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Top deals to know
Realme X First Impressions

Review

Realme X First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 का रेंडर लीक, Xiao AI वॉइस असिस्टेंट और PPG मॉनिटरिंग जैसे नए फीचर्स से होगा लैस

2021 तक 50% स्मार्टफोन में होंगे तीन या उससे अधिक कैमरे

Infinix Note 5 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 3 हजार रुपये घटी

भारत में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाले टॉप तीन स्मार्टफोन में Xiaomi के Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro और Redmi Y2 डिवाइस शामिल

पुरानी विंडो का इस्तेमाल करना सुरक्षित नहीं है : माइक्रोसॉफ्ट

News

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC
News
Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC
San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies

News

San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies
Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

News

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick
Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

News

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates
Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020

News

Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020