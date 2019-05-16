Realme phones will get 2 years of Android OS updates and security patches: Madhav Sheth

Realme has already said that all its smartphones will get upgraded to the latest Android Pie operating system before the end of June. Now, Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth has asserted that Realme devices will receive two years of major Android OS updates, as well as monthly security patches. At the Realme X series launch event, the Chinese company also revealed that it will continue working on ColorOS skin to make it better by adding some features.

In an interview last month, the Realme CEO revealed that the company’s aim is to offer users close to stock Android experience, coupled with stable OS, and regular security patches and updates. “I believe stock Android is not the right experience. A lot of people do ask about stock Android, but if you look around the most popular phones are never running stock Android,” Sheth was quoted as saying.

“Our goal is to get closer to the stock Android experience and give users a stable OS with regular security patches and updates. If you see from ColorOS 5 to ColorOS 6 we’ve already made a big step forward – bring back app drawer, making the whole thing lag-free – a lot of things,” he added. Besides, the company will soon launch its latest Realme X smartphone in India. The Realme CEO confirmed this information via his official Twitter account.

With Sky Li our global CEO and the amazing team! That marks the start of our journey in China. #RealmeX is coming soon to India 🙂 #PopupCamera #48MP pic.twitter.com/uWdk19itvb — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) May 15, 2019

Though the company hasn’t revealed the exact launch date of the smartphone, it is expected to make its debut soon. The Realme X was unveiled at an event in China yesterday, alongside a rebranded version of the Realme 3 Pro. The Realme X was launched in Punk Blue and Stream White color options. It is the first phone from Realme to feature a pop-up selfie camera. The device packs a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, a 3,765mAh battery and more.

The front houses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor, while the back features one 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the price of the Realme X in India could be close to China pricing. The Realme X is priced at RMB 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,400) in China for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The 6GB/64GB configuration cost RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,400), while the 8GB/128GB version is priced at RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,500).