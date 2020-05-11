As the green and orange zone users are now allowed to buy non-essential items, smartphone brands have decided to launch new phones in India. Several devices were supposed to be launched in March or April, but were delayed. Xiaomi just recently unveiled Mi 10 and now, Realme, Vivo, and Honor are all set to launch new smartphones in India this week. The devices that will be launched in India this week are Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19 and, Honor 9X Pro. The Poco F2 Pro will be launched globally and its India availability details are not known. Read on to know more about them.

Realme, Poco, Vivo, Honor to launch new phones this week

Realme Narzo 10 launch in India on May 11

The Realme Narzo 10 series will launch in India today at 12:30PM. It is believed to feature a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The Realme Narzo 10A, on the other hand, will launch with a triple camera setup in India. The handsets will sport a waterdrop-style notched display design. They will sport a 6.5-inch display, similar to Realme 5 and Realme 5i. The teasers have confirmed that the devices will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge support.

Realme hasn’t revealed the name of the chipset. But, rumors claim that the Realme Narzo 10 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The upcoming Realme Narzo 10 phones will come with the same rear camera arrangement as on the old Realme phones. The series is likely to run Android 10 out of the box. The Realme Narzo 10 series will likely go on sale via Flipkart and will be priced under Rs 15,000 segment in India.

Poco F2 Pro launch on May 12

As per the recent tweet by the company, the Poco F2 Pro will launch globally on May 12. Rumors are rife that the new Poco F2 Pro device will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro, which is priced $549 (roughly Rs 41,380). Speculations suggest that the Poco F2 Pro price will start from €570, which is around Rs 46,900 in India. This price could be for the 128GB storage model.

It will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G support. The Poco F2 Pro is expected to offer a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 60Hz or 90Hz refresh rate. There could be a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. At the back, Poco is said to add a 64-megapixel shooter. It will reportedly be assisted by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The device is likely to ship with Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. The Poco F2 Pro is expected to launch with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging tech.

Vivo V19 India launch on May 12

Vivo has already launched the Vivo V19 handset globally, and now it is all set to make its debut in India on May 12. The handset offers a 6.44-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 712 SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It comes with a pill-shaped display design and uses a Super AMOLED display. The device features an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main shooter offering wide f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone ships with Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android Pie.

Honor 9X Pro India launch set for May 12

Honor has confirmed on Twitter that it will be launching the 9X Pro phone in India on May 12, which is tomorrow. It could be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 smartphone segment. The handset doesn’t have any Google apps installed, and instead comes with the Huawei Mobile Services. The Honor 9X Pro phone sports a 6.59-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It packs a Kirin 810 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

There is a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C charging port. The Honor 9X Pro also offers a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a motorized pop-up selfie camera with a 16-megapixel front snapper. It runs Android 9 Pie OS.