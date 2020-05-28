comscore Realme Power Bank 2 goes on sale at 12 pm today for Rs 999 | BGR India
Realme Power Bank 2 goes on sale at 12 noon today for Rs 999; check details

The 10,000mAh Realme Power Bank features a few tweaks over the original power bank the brand launched last year. It also comes with a cheaper starting price.

  Published: May 28, 2020 9:04 AM IST
Realme recently launched a bunch of products this week including its second-generation power banks. It was announced alongside the Realme TV, Realme Buds Air Neo, and Realme Watch via a virtual event. Today, the Realme Power Bank 2 goes on sale in the country. It features some minor tweaks and a cheaper starting price. Also Read - Realme Buds Air Neo with 17 hours battery life goes on sale at 12PM today: Check price, features

The Realme Power Bank 2 is a 10,000mAh portable charging brick and comes in a black and yellow color scheme. The second-generation power bank from Realme features a grid-style design with tens of thousands of micro-stripes. Realme says each of these stripes has a spacing of 0.25 micrometers and a convexity of 0.6 micrometers. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A Review: Great battery backup and good gaming performance on budget

The Realme Power Bank 2 supports 18W Quick Charge and there is also support for a two-way quick charge. It adopts the USB Type-C port and the power bank itself charges faster through the 18W adapter. Also Read - Realme X50t 5G spotted on Google Play listings, could feature Snapdragon 768G SoC

Realme claims it takes three hours and 40 minutes to fully charge the second generation power bank. It fully charges a smartphone with a 4,300mAh battery in 2 hours and 40 minutes. There are dual output ports including one USB Type-C port and one USB Type-A port.

There is also support for low-current charging, which is ideal for charging wearables and earbuds. One of the interesting changes is the charging cable which includes both USB Type-C and micro-USB ports in one cable. Realme claims the high-density lithium polymer battery comes with 12 layers of circuit protection. It comes in black and yellow colors and will compete against the likes of Redmi and Mi Power Banks in the country.

Pricing and availability

The Realme Power Bank 2 10,000mAh costs Rs 999 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart and realme.com, the brand’s own website. The power bank went on sale for the first time on the launch date itself in a ‘Hate to Wait’ sale. However, today it goes on sale on the two portals starting at 12 noon.

  • Published Date: May 28, 2020 9:04 AM IST

