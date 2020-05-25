comscore Realme Power Bank 2 launched in India: Price, Features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Power Bank 2 with 10,000mAh capacity and 18W two-way quick charging launched in India: Price, Features
News

Realme Power Bank 2 with 10,000mAh capacity and 18W two-way quick charging launched in India: Price, Features

News

Realme Power Bank 2 10,000mAh comes in black and yellow colors and almost similar design.

  • Published: May 25, 2020 2:20 PM IST
Realme Power Bank 2

Realme Power Bank 2 has been launched as the fourth product from the company in India today. The company also launched Realme TV, Realme Buds Air Neo and Realme Watch via a virtual event. The new power bank is an attempt by Realme to refresh its devices as it aims to transform into a tech-lifestyle brand in the country. The original Realme Power Bank was very much successful in the Indian market. With the second generation model, the company is making minor tweaks and offering a cheaper starting price as well. Also Read - Amazfit Bip S price leaked ahead of launch next week; will compete with Realme Watch in India

Realme Power Bank 2: Price in India, Sale Details

In India, the Realme Power Bank 2 comes in 10,000mAh capacity and is available for Rs 999. It comes in black and yellow color and goes on a hate-to-wait sale at 3:00PM IST today. The Realme Power Bank 2 will be available for purchase via Flipkart and realme.com. The second generation power bank from Realme features a grid style design with tens of thousands of micro-stripes. Realme says each of these stripes have a spacing of 0.25 micrometers and a convexity of 0.6 micrometers. Also Read - Realme Smart TVs launched in India for starting Rs 12,999: Everything you need to know

The Realme Power Bank 2 supports 18W Quick Charge and there is also support for two-way quick charge. It adopts the USB Type-C port and the power bank itself charges faster through the 18W adapter. Realme claims it takes three hours and 40 minutes to fully charge the second generation power bank. It fully charges a smartphone with a 4,300mAh battery in 2 hours and 40 minutes. There are dual output ports including one USB Type-C port and one USB Type-A port. Also Read - Realme Watch launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ appears on Geekbench, hints at Snapdragon 865+ SoC

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ appears on Geekbench, hints at Snapdragon 865+ SoC

There is also support for low-current charging, which is ideal for charging wearables and earbuds. One of the interesting change is the charging cable which includes both USB Type-C and microUSB ports in one cable. Realme claims the high-density lithium polymer battery comes with 12 layers of circuit protection. It comes in black and yellow colors and will compete against the likes of Redmi and Mi Power Banks in the country.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 25, 2020 2:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A31 launching in India on June 4
News
Samsung Galaxy A31 launching in India on June 4
Realme Buds Q wireless earphones launched in China for around Rs 1,600: Check features

News

Realme Buds Q wireless earphones launched in China for around Rs 1,600: Check features

UK plans to remove Huawei equipment from its 5G network

News

UK plans to remove Huawei equipment from its 5G network

Realme Power Bank 2 launched in India: Price, Features

News

Realme Power Bank 2 launched in India: Price, Features

Amazfit Bip S price leaked ahead of India launch next week

Wearables

Amazfit Bip S price leaked ahead of India launch next week

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is open to work with Apple on other projects

Samsung Galaxy A31 launching in India on June 4

Realme Buds Q wireless earphones launched in China for around Rs 1,600: Check features

UK plans to remove Huawei equipment from its 5G network

Realme Power Bank 2 launched in India: Price, Features

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Buds Q wireless earphones launched in China for around Rs 1,600: Check features

News

Realme Buds Q wireless earphones launched in China for around Rs 1,600: Check features
Realme Power Bank 2 launched in India: Price, Features

News

Realme Power Bank 2 launched in India: Price, Features
Amazfit Bip S price leaked ahead of India launch next week

Wearables

Amazfit Bip S price leaked ahead of India launch next week
Realme Smart TVs launched in India: Everything you need to know

Smart TVs

Realme Smart TVs launched in India: Everything you need to know
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition launched: Price, specifications

News

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition launched: Price, specifications

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 865 और 65W चार्जिंग के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme Buds Air Neo वायरलैस ईयरफोन भारत में 2,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, दोपहर 3 बजे Flipkart से खरीदें

Epic Games Store पर फ्री होंगे ये गेम, Reddit पर लीक हुई लिस्ट

PUBG Mobile प्लेयर्स सावधान : वेंडिंग मशीन को Miramar मैप में इसलिए नहीं पहुंचाना है नुकसान

Samsung Galaxy A31 स्मार्टफोन की इंडिया प्राइस लीक, जून के पहले हफ्ते में होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

News

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is open to work with Apple on other projects
News
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is open to work with Apple on other projects
Samsung Galaxy A31 launching in India on June 4

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 launching in India on June 4
Realme Buds Q wireless earphones launched in China for around Rs 1,600: Check features

News

Realme Buds Q wireless earphones launched in China for around Rs 1,600: Check features
UK plans to remove Huawei equipment from its 5G network

News

UK plans to remove Huawei equipment from its 5G network
Realme Power Bank 2 launched in India: Price, Features

News

Realme Power Bank 2 launched in India: Price, Features