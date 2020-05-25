Realme Power Bank 2 launched in India: Price, Features

Realme Power Bank 2 has been launched as the fourth product from the company in India today. The company also launched Realme TV, Realme Buds Air Neo and Realme Watch via a virtual event. The new power bank is an attempt by Realme to refresh its devices as it aims to transform into a tech-lifestyle brand in the country. The original Realme Power Bank was very much successful in the Indian market. With the second generation model, the company is making minor tweaks and offering a cheaper starting price as well. Also Read - Amazfit Bip S price leaked ahead of launch next week; will compete with Realme Watch in India

Realme Power Bank 2: Price in India, Sale Details

In India, the Realme Power Bank 2 comes in 10,000mAh capacity and is available for Rs 999. It comes in black and yellow color and goes on a hate-to-wait sale at 3:00PM IST today. The Realme Power Bank 2 will be available for purchase via Flipkart and realme.com. The second generation power bank from Realme features a grid style design with tens of thousands of micro-stripes. Realme says each of these stripes have a spacing of 0.25 micrometers and a convexity of 0.6 micrometers.

The Realme Power Bank 2 supports 18W Quick Charge and there is also support for two-way quick charge. It adopts the USB Type-C port and the power bank itself charges faster through the 18W adapter. Realme claims it takes three hours and 40 minutes to fully charge the second generation power bank. It fully charges a smartphone with a 4,300mAh battery in 2 hours and 40 minutes. There are dual output ports including one USB Type-C port and one USB Type-A port.

There is also support for low-current charging, which is ideal for charging wearables and earbuds. One of the interesting change is the charging cable which includes both USB Type-C and microUSB ports in one cable. Realme claims the high-density lithium polymer battery comes with 12 layers of circuit protection. It comes in black and yellow colors and will compete against the likes of Redmi and Mi Power Banks in the country.