Realme India is all set to launch multiple products in India at a launch event on May 25, 2020. The company has already shared multiple teasers regarding the upcoming products. Taking a look at recent reports, the company plans to launch its much-anticipated Realme TV, Realme Watch, Buds Q TWS earbuds, and Buds Air Neo. Beyond this, the company has just revealed details about a third product. This new, surprise product is the Realme Power Bank 2. The company just shared details regarding the product on its Realme Link Twitter handle. Let’s check out the new details regarding the Realme Power Bank 2 here. Also Read - Realme 6 Pro, X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more in the latest update

Realme Power Bank 2 to launch tomorrow; details

Taking a closer look at the tweet, Realme seems to have already revealed the most important aspects of the product. These include the 10,000mAh capacity and the design of the power bank. Inspecting the product, buyers will get a unique looking design along with curved sides like a leather wallet. We can also see a Kevlar-like texture on the exterior of the Realme Power Bank 2. The funky “Realme” branding also made its return to the second generation. Inspecting the branding placement and color, it is possible that the company may launch multiple color options. Moving to the front, we also get a regular USB Type-A port and what appears to be a microUSB port. Also Read - Realme Buds Q truly wireless earbuds confirmed to launch on May 25

Users can likely use the microUSB port on the front to charge back the power bank. However, it is also possible that Realme could add a USB Type-C port instead of a microUSB port. Beyond this, we can also spot four LED indicators for charge capacity on the power bank. We can also use these indicators to check if everything is running fine with the power bank. Also Read - OnePlus, Realme, Black Shark, Xiaomi, Meizu, Oppo, Vivo to get unified P2P sharing platform

Realme Power Bank 2 also features a power button on the front of the power-bank. We are not sure about the pricing of the power bank. However, the company is likely to keep things competitive with respect to other power banks in the market.