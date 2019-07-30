Realme has announced Project X, a mystery project that could be the first step in testing its own operating system. The Chinese company started as a sub-brand of Oppo before spinning itself into an independent brand. While it claims to be independent, Realme smartphones still borrow a lot of hardware elements from Oppo. They also run Oppo’s custom Android interface called ColorOS. However, Realme India chief Madhav Sheth had previously confirmed that the company is exploring its own operating system. This will allow Realme to better differentiate itself from Oppo in the smartphone market.

Realme Project X: Everything you need to know

The company is not discreetly confirming that mystery Project X does stand for its own operating system. It is now recruiting beta testers and the community post mentions it is looking for experienced beta testers. “If you have experience in beta testing pre-released software and reporting bugs, you are the type of candidate we are looking for,” Administrator Alessio wrote in the post. The requirements mention that beta testers must own a Realme 3 Pro. The company is not accepting users with any other device.

To recall, Realme started its journey with the launch of Realme 1 in May last year. The company first launched its devices in India and recently entered its home market of China as well. In just 14 months since launching its first device, Realme has managed to enter the top five smartphone makers list. According to Counterpoint Research, it is the fourth-largest smartphone brand with a market share of 9 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Canalys, on the other end, estimates Realme to have shipped 2.7 million smartphones during the second quarter. The shipment translates to a market share of 8 percent, which is just a percentage shy of its Oppo. Realme has seen an eccentric growth in the Indian market and its two new devices – Realme X and Realme 3i – have seen good traction as well. However, it needs a differentiator to continue the growth in the market.

Its devices are almost identical to the ones offered by Oppo. For instance, Realme launched the Realme X and Oppo soon followed with the launch of K3. They both sport a pop-up selfie camera. While they share design similarities, they also run identical software. With mystery Project X, Realme could finally step out of the shadows of Oppo. It can finally have a hardware and software package designed and developed on its own terms. Realme has not shared any timeline for the release of this operating system just yet.

Story Timeline