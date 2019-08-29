comscore Realme Q could be Realme 5 Pro rebranded version with Snapdragon 712
Realme Q could be Realme 5 Pro rebranded version with Snapdragon 712

In a new teaser on Weibo, the company has once again teased the Realme Q alongside confirming the presence of Qualcomm Snapragon 712 SoC. It is likely that Realme 5 Pro will get rebranded for the China market as the Realme Q.

  Published: August 29, 2019 11:58 AM IST
Realme has been teasing a new Q lineup of smartphones for the Chinese market. The company has an event scheduled in China for September 4, where it is likely to launch the Realme XT as well. The smartphone with world’s first 64-megapixel camera is already unveiled in India, but there is no word on it pricing or availability. Realme has been dropping hints for a 64-megapixel camera smartphone launch in China, as well as a new Q lineup of phones.

In a new teaser on Weibo, the company has once again teased the Realme Q alongside confirming the presence of Qualcomm Snapragon 712 SoC. It is likely that Realme 5 Pro will get rebranded for the China market as the Realme Q. Even the GSMArena has quoted a source claiming that “Realme 5 Pro is the main hero product in the Q lineup.” Realme CMO has alongside confirmed that there will be four products at the event.

Realme XT with 64MP quad camera setup unveiled in India: Check full specifications, features

Realme XT with 64MP quad camera setup unveiled in India: Check full specifications, features

While three devices are likely to be the Realme XT, and rebranded Realme 5 and 5 Pro, we can only assume that Realme might launch its affordable smartphone as well. The Realme XT is already official in India, and we will soon get the pricing details from the company as well.

Realme XT specifications and features

The Realme XT is equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. Realme has also added an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone maker is offering the handset in three models, including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC.

To keep things ticking, Realme has included a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. You also get a USB Type-C port with the Realme XT phone. On the software front, the newly unveiled Realme phone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 skin on top. one of the biggest USP of the device is quad-camera setup on the rear side, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The rear camera setup is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait (depth) sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Features Realme 5 Pro
Price 13999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,035mAh

  Published Date: August 29, 2019 11:58 AM IST

