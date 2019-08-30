comscore Realme Q images confirm that it looks like the Realme 5 Pro
This comes just hours after Realme confirmed that it will launch four smartphones as part of its upcoming Q series. One of the devices as part of the upcoming series was teased to feature Snapdragon 712 SoC out of the box.

  • Published: August 30, 2019 9:36 AM IST
Realme Q leaked images

Image source: Weibo

Real-world images and a poster for the upcoming Realme Q has leaked online. These new images and the poster provide us with a comprehensive look at the upcoming smartphone series from Realme. This comes just hours after Realme confirmed that it will launch four smartphones as part of its upcoming Q series. One of the devices as part of the upcoming series was teased to feature Snapdragon 712 SoC out of the box. This information led to speculation that this device may be a rebranded Realme 5 Pro.

Realme Q details

Inspection of the recently leaked images and the poster has confirmed the speculation about the Realme Q. According to a report by GSMArena, Realme Q will indeed be a re-branded Realme 5 Pro. The leaked images and poster showcase that Realme Q is identical to 5 Pro in terms of design and finish. The smartphone maker has already launched the Realme 5 Pro along with Realme 5 in the Indian market. As per the report, the device will be the Chinese variant of the 5 Pro.

Realme Q poster

In addition to this, the company also teased Realme Q on its official Weibo account with the help of the poster. The poster in question showcased the design of the rear panel of the device. It also showcased the quad-camera sensor and the fingerprint scanner along with the unique finish. Beyond this, the poster also seems to mention Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and the 48-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro: What's different

Also Read

Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro: What's different

The company also hinted at the possible price of the device in the poster. As per the poster, the Realme Q may sport a price with triple-digit in RMB. It likely means that the maximum price of the device can be RMB 999 or about Rs 10,000. Realme is likely to sell its entry-level smartphone at this price point with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The report also speculated that rest of the devices in the Realme Q series may be re-branded versions of Realme 5, and the Realme 5T. The fourth device in the lineup could be a new entry-level smartphone.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 30, 2019 9:36 AM IST

