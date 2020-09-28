comscore Realme Q series smartphone to launch on October 13 | BGR India
Realme Q series smartphone to launch on October 13 with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0

The new Realme Q series device is also rumored to feature 65W fast charging.

  Published: September 28, 2020 4:00 PM IST
Realme unveiled the Realme UI 2.0 custom Android interface based on Android 11 recently. We also started receiving rumors of a new Realme smartphone series launching soon after with Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. Now reports are pointing towards the new Realme Q-series being the first few phones to come with the new UI. A recent leak by Weibo user Digital Chat Station suggests that the phone will launch on October 13 next month. Also Read - Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM: Check offers, price, specifications

As per a report by GSMArena, the new Realme Q smartphone will feature 65W fast charging, an OLED display panel, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Realme has also been teasing a phone with an in-display front-facing camera, similar to what we saw on the new ZTE Axon phone. It remains to be seen if the Realme Q itself is the same phone with the new technology. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price, specifications

In other news, after launching the Realme 7i in Indonesia, the company now seems ready for its India launch. The Realme India website has put up Realme 7i on its support page, which means we can expect the launch soon. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 to go on sale today via Flipkart: Price, specifications and all you need to know

Realme 7i: Specifications, features

The Realme 7i sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display. It has an 82.3 percent screen to body ratio and 90Hz screen refresh rate with 20:9 aspect ratio. Ths smartphone runs on the Android 10 OS with Realme UI custom skin on top. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU, and up to 8GB of RAM + 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. There is also an option to expand the storage via a microSD card.

Realme 7 review: Unbeatable gaming package on budget

As for photography, the device sports a quad-camera setup at the rear. It includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle that has 119˚ FOV, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.1 lens. It is available in Aurora Green and Polar Blue color options.

