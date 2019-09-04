Just a day remains before the launch of the much-rumored Realme Q smartphone in China. Ahead of this launch, a new Realme Q leak gives a glimpse at its key features and specifications. In line with previous leaks, this upcoming device does seem like a rebranded version of the Realme 5 Pro.

Realme Q leaked features, specifications

The latest revelation comes from Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase who confirmed the smartphone’s specifications via Weibo. As per Chase, the Realme Q will feature a 4,035mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC fast charging technology. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset, which also powers the Realme 5 Pro. On the software front, it will run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with ColorOS 6 on top.

Previous leaks have given us a glimpse at the upcoming smartphone’s design. Needless to say, it looks identical to the Realme 5 Pro. The smartphone’s talking point will be the quad-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors for portrait and macro shots.

A recent Realme Q leak also gave us an idea on its pricing. It likely to boast a maximum price of CNY 999 or about Rs 10,000. Realme is likely to sell its entry-level smartphone at this price point with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The report also speculated that rest of the devices in the Realme Q series may be re-branded versions of Realme 5, and the Realme 5T. The fourth device in the lineup could be a new entry-level smartphone.

Features Realme 5 Pro Price 13999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,035mAh

