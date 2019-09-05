comscore Realme Q launch in China: Price, features, specifications
Realme Q with 48-megapixel quad cameras launched: Price, features, specifications

The new Realme Q has launched in China. This is essentially a rebranded version of the Realme 5 Pro, which recently launched in India.

  • Published: September 5, 2019 3:04 PM IST
Realme has today taken the wraps off a new smartphone in China. As expected, this new device is the Realme Q. In line with previous rumors, the new Realme Q is essentially a rebranded version of the Realme 5 Pro. Read on to find out everything on the Realme Q launch.

Realme Q launch details

Realme launched three variants of its new smartphone. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs CNY 998 (approximately Rs 10,000). The mid variant with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM costs CNY 1,198 (approximately Rs 12,000). Lastly, the top model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM costs CNY 1,498 (approximately Rs 15,000).

All three models of the Realme Q are now up for pre-order in China. Buyers can choose from two color options, which include Diamond Green and Drill Blue.

Features, specifications

The smartphone’s features and specifications are in line with what we have come across before. The Realme Q features a 6.5-inch LCD IPS display with waterdrop-notch and FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor. The device is backed by a 4,035mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box wrapped under ColorOS 6.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup. This setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor with f/1.79 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel ultra-macro lens. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Features Realme 5 Pro
Price 13999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,035mAh

  • Published Date: September 5, 2019 3:04 PM IST

