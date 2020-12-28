Realme Q2 India launch tipped, interesting details leaked

Realme Q2 is tipped to launch in India soon, a new leak suggests. A leak coming from tipster Mukul Sharma suggests that the Realme Q2 is in the works and should launch sooner than expected. The launch date is yet to be revealed but considering the leaks we expect the new smartphone to go official in the first quarter of 2021. Also Read - Flipkart Electronics sale: Best smartphone deals today

Ahead of the launch, the Realme phone has been spotted on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification website with some of the key details. The phone has appeared with a model number RMX2117. The certification website also hints that the Indian version of the Realme phone will be similar to the Chinese model. The Realme smartphone was launched in China in October this year alongside the Realme Q2 Pro.

Realme Q2 specs (expected)

Some of the key highlights of the Realme Q2 are a 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 48MP triple cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone comes packed with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage that can be expanded further via a microSD card. On the software front, the Realme phone runs on Android 10 OS with Realme UI custom skin on top.

In terms of cameras, the smartphone comes packed with a triple camera setup at the rear panel that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

One of key highlights of the Realme phone is the battery. The phone include a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

The price? Expected

In China, the Realme Q2 is priced at RMB 1,299, which roughly translates around Rs 14,000 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB variant. The top-end model pf the phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at RMB 1,399, which roughly translates around Rs 15,200.