Realme Q2 detailed specs revealed ahead of launch
  Realme Q2 detailed specs spotted in Geekbench results
Realme Q2 detailed specs spotted in Geekbench results

Realme is set to launch the new series on October 13 where we will get more details about both the phones.

  Published: October 11, 2020 11:25 PM IST
realme Q2

Realme is set to introduce the Q series next week. The company is hosting its event on October 13 where the Q2 and Q2 Pro devices will be unveiled. And now, benchmark results have given us a fair idea about the make of this device. Also, what features we can expect from the phone. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro gets NCC certification ahead of global launch

As per the details from the Geekbench result, the model RMX2117 was listed. And later taken down for possibly revealing specs of an upcoming phone. This model is believed to be the regular Realme Q2 version which gets an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. This means the Q2 will support 5G network. In addition to this, the device gets 6GB of RAM and its runs on Android 10 version, most likely over the Realme UI 2.0 version. Also Read - Realme Q series smartphone to launch on October 13 with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0

We still don’t have a clear idea about the camera setup for the Q series from Realme. But going by the current trends, expect them to have a minimum of four cameras at the back. Either ways, the launch is just a few days away, and we’ll get a better look at the phone and its features then. Also Read - Realme UI 2.0 से उठा पर्दा, जानिए यूजर्स को क्या नए फीचर्स मिलेंगे

Realme Q2 expected specifications

Few days back, another leak gave us a tease into the hardware details of the phone. As per this report, the Q2 could get a 6.5-inch Full HD + LCD punch-hole display. And it will support 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will come powered by octa-core 5G, which was confirmed by Geekbench now. Interestingly, the leak says the Q2 will have three cameras at the back, with the primary camera carrying 48 megapixels sensor. The other two will be 8-megapixels and 2 megapixels. At the front, it will have a 16-megapixel camera and the phone will pack a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support. The Pro version could feature a quad rear camera setup, along with a bigger battery.

  Published Date: October 11, 2020 11:25 PM IST

Best Sellers