Realme has unveiled the Q2 series in China this week. We have come across multiple leaks of the devices part of the range. But now we have official details about the phones that are included in the Q2 series. You get the regular Q2, Q2 Pro and the Q2i like previous phones launched by Realme earlier this year. The Q2 series is the successor to the Q series launched last year. Here are all the details you need to know about the phones in the Q2 series. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition भारत में लॉन्च, 16 अक्टूबर को होगी पहली सेल

Realme Q2

This phone sports a 6.5 Full HD+ display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution and supports 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Android 10-based Realme UI. The phone comes powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is further expandable. It features triple rear cameras, which includes 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the phone gets a 16-megapixel camera for selfie and video calls. Realme Q2 is packed with a 5,000mAh battery which supports 30W fast charging via USB Type C. The brand has priced the Q2 at CNY 1,299 (Rs 14,200 approx). Also Read - Realme Buds Q in 'Quite White' color option now available on Amazon India

Realme Q2 Pro Also Read - Realme Power Bank 2 with 10,000mAh capacity and 18W two-way quick charging launched in India: Price, Features

The Pro version gets a 6.4 Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. It runs on the Android 10-based Realme UI. The phone also comes powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, but with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage which is further expandable. It features triple rear cameras, which includes 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the phone gets a 16-megapixel camera for selfie and video calls. The Q2 Pro comes loaded with a 4,300mAh battery which supports 65W fast charging via USB Type C. Realme has priced the Q2 Pro at CNY 1,799 (Rs 19,600 approx).

Realme Q2i

And finally, you the Q2i version. This is the most affordable variant out of the three. With the Q2i you have a 6.5-inch HD display with 720 pixels resolution. It comes powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. This phone also has three cameras at the back, that includes a 13-megapixel sensor, 2-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, you have an 8-megapixel camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.