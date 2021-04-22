Realme Q3 budget series launched with 5G support: Know details

Realme, after a number of leaks, has launched its latest Q3 smartphones, which are successors to the Realme Q2 series, in China. Also Read - Realme Q3 series launching on April 22, Q3 Pro key specs leaked

The new Realme Q3 series consists of three smartphones, the Realme Q3, Q3 Pro, and the Q3i and are the latest budget phones with 5G support. Read on to know more about the newly launched Realme smartphones.

Realme Q3 features, specs, price

Starting with the Realme Q3, it comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and comes in two RAM/Storage variants: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB.

Camera-wise, there are three rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera stands at 16-megapixel. The phone comes with camera features such as the Portrait mode, HDR, AI capabilities, Night mode, slow-motion videos, 4K videos, and more.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging and runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in Psychedelic silver and Sci-Fi Black colours.

The Realme Q3 is priced at CNY 1,299 (around Rs 15,000) for 6GB/128GB variant and CNY 1,399 (around Rs 16,000) for 8GB/128GB version. It will be up for grabs, starting April 29.

Realme Q3 Pro features, specs, price

The Realme Q3 Pro gets a smaller 6.43-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is of an AMOLED nature. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chip and comes in two RA,/Storage options: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

On the camera front, there are triple rear cameras: a 64-megapixel primary snapper, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera remains the same as the Realme Q3.

The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging and runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. The device comes with dual stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and three colours (Firefly, Electric Blue, Gravity Black).

The Realme Q3 is priced at CNY 1,799 (around Rs 20,700) for 8GB/128GB variant, CNY 1,999 (around Rs 23,000) for 8GB/256GB model. It will also be available to buy, starting April 29.

Realme Q3i features, specs, price

The Realme Q3i is the toned-down one out of the three. It comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SOC. It gets two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB.

Optics-wise, there is a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera is rated at 16-megapixel.

It gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs Android 11 with Realme UI on top. The phone supports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes in two colour options, namely, Light Blue and Particle Black.

The Realme Q3i is priced at CNY 1,099 (around Rs 12,000) for 4GB/128GB model and CNY 1,199 (around Rs 13,000) for 6GB/128GB. It is now available to buy in China.