Realme Q3 series launch date revealed, Q3 Pro specs leaked too

Realme is slated to launch the new Realme Q3 series pretty soon. Amidst the various rumours and leaks, the new smartphone series’ launch date has been revealed, which is expected to happen in a few days. Also Read - Top five smart TVs under Rs 30,000 best suited for watching cricket this IPL 2021 season

In addition to this, one of the members of the series, the Realme Q3 Pro has been leaked, hinting at its key specifications. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Deals on Apple, Samsung, Poco, Realme, more smartphones

Realme Q3 series launch revealed

As per a teaser on Weibo (via 91Mobiles), the Realme Q3 series, consisting of the Q3 and Q3 Pro, is most likely to launch on April 22 in China. Also Read - Realme 8 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC India launch date gets confirmed

As per the teaser image, the new phones expected to feature the big “Dare To Leap” logo at the back, much like the Realme 8 series that launched recently in India.

It is further suggested that the Realme Q3 lineup could get a neon colour option that could glow in the dark.

Realme Q3 Pro appears on TENNA

Apart from this, the Realme Q3 Pro has been spotted on the certification site TENNA. The news comes via the known tipster Mukul Sharma.

It is suggested that the smartphone might come with a punch-hole display and a rectangular rear camera module. The back panel is seen sporting the company’s tagline, which is also seen in the teaser image shared above.

Realme Q3 Pro visits TENAA. Will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel, 8.4mm thickness, Dimensity 1100 (likely), 64MP triple rear camera. pic.twitter.com/Rv7LI4tdsu — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 19, 2021

As for the specs, the Realme Q3 Pro is expected to come with a 6.43-inch display, which could be AMOLED in nature. It is most likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset and be backed by a 4,400mAh battery. There are high chances that the phone will support fast charging, probably 65W.

Camera-wise, there could be triple rear cameras. However, the camera configuration remains unknown. Additionally, the smartphone is most likely to run Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

As for the Realme Q3, it is likely to get a 120Hz display, 65W fast charging, and could be priced below Rs 25,000.

Since details are rather vague at the time of writing, we need to wait for more official details to pop up for a better idea. Hence, stay tuned for more information.