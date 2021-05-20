Realme is planning to launch a new smartphone, which could be a part of the semi-premium segment and come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip that has made its entry in a number of smartphones lately. Also Read - Realme X7 Max teased for India with same Realme GT Neo design

A new leak hints at the phone's arrival, which will be in addition to the Realme X7 Max and the GT Neo Flash that are already in the pipeline. Here's a look at the details.

Realme phone with Snapdragon 870 incoming

Renowned tipster Ice Universe has discovered the screenshot of the About section of an unknown Realme phone. The screenshot reveals a number of key specifications that device will get.

It is suggested that the upcoming Realme phone will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip to compete with the likes of the most recent Xiaomi Mi 11X, OnePlus 9R, and the Vivo X60 Pro.

The phone is also expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and around 256GB of storage, which could act as one of the RAM/Storag options. The About section also mentions a ‘+5GB’ of additional RAM. This could mean that the Realme device could come with support for virtual RAM, which is seen in the Vivo X60 Pro and the V21 and seems be the latest smartphone trend these days.

Apart from this, the device is expected to support dual-SIM cards and run Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11, which is a most likeable choice.

However, details such as the possible name, model number, other specifics still remain behind the curtain. Plus, we don’t know when the device could make its official entry.

A Realme phone with Snapdragon 778 coming too

Meanwhile, the company is also expected to launch the Realme ‘QuickSilver,’ which will be the first one to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G mobile platform.

The chipset is specified at upper mid-range smartphones and come with Snapdragon X53 5G modem, support for up to 144Hz refresh rate, both mmWave and Sub-6 connectivity support, and more.

Since Realme is yet to reveal more details on the upcoming Snapdragon 870 phone (which could happen soon), keep on visiting BGR.in for more updates on the same.