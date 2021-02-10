Realme Race, the upcoming flagship series is creating quite a buzz on the internet for the past few weeks. The phone is tipped to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. While the official name for Realme’s flagship series hasn’t been decided yet, latest leak report suggest that the upcoming smartphone series might launch under the moniker Realme GT. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Xiaomi Mi 11 launched, Realme Narzo 30 and Samsung Galaxy F62 India launch

A tipster named Mukul Sharma shared an image on Twitter revealing a purported Realme smartphone with 'Realme GT' moniker trademark. To recall, a Realme smartphone which was spotted on TENAA listing earlier also had 'GT' branding inscribed at the bottom right-corner. The Realme device with model number RMX2202 was even certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which suggest that the phone might hit the Indian store shelves with 'GT' branding on it.

Realme Race specifications (expected)

Realme Race is expected to feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor. The phone will likely come in single storage variant- 12GB RAM/256GB onboard storage. It will run on Android 11 with Realme’s cutom Realme UI 2.0 overlay on top. The phone is expected to carry Realme’s 125W UltraDART charging technology as well. Leaked images suggest that the Realme Race smartphone might come in a blue color variant.

Realme Race Pro specifications (expected)

Reports further suggest that a Pro version of the Realme Race flagship is in work. The Realme Race Pro could likely feature a tall 6.81-inch OLED display. On the camera front, the phone might offer triple camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and two 13-megapixel sensors. As compared to the base model, the Pro version will have higher internal storage. The phone is tipped to ship with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB onboard storage. In terms of battery backup, the Realme Race Pro will likely get a 5000mAh along with 125W superfast charging support.