Here is our first look at the Realme Race flagship phone | BGR India

Even before Qualcomm announced the latest flagship mobile platform Snapdragon 888 at the Snapdragon Summit, Realme confirmed that it is working with the chipmaker. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is developing a Snapdragon 888 powered smartphone codenamed 'Race'. The official name is yet to be revealed but rumours suggest that it could either belong to the X or Ace series.

A new report coming from GSMArena offers the very first look at the Realme 'Race' phone. It also reveals some of the specifications of the smartphone.

In the first look image, the Realme Race appears in a white colour option, there could be other colours too, with a circular camera module at the back panel. The phone will include four camera sensors on the back. The front design is not visible in the image. The camera specifications are yet to be revealed.

In the image, the Realme Race smartphone sports a subtle design with the camera module placed at the top of the panel. The Realme logo sits at the right – bottom corner. The same report also reveals some of the key specifications of the Realme smartphone. It suggests that the device will be codenamed ‘Race’ and will come with the model number RMX2202.

On the performance front, the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top and pack Realme’s 125W UltraDART charging technology. The report reveals that the Realme Race will be among the first Snapdragon 888 smartphones to get released.

Realme is yet to reveal the launch date of its Race smartphone but as the processor has just been announced we expect an early 2021 launch. Meanwhile, brands like Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi are also working with Qualcomm to launch smartphones with the Snapdragon 888 processor.