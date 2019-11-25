comscore Realme releases roadmap for Android 10 based customized UI update
Realme releases roadmap for Android 10 based customized UI update: Here are details

Realme X2 Pro will also get special ColorOS 7 Beta from December 18 2019, for which, Realme will share the final list of the Beta testers on December 9. The Chinese company has noted that the work on Beta testing will be conducted for approximately two months starting from December 18 to February 2020.

realme x2 pro first impressions front

Realme has announced the update roadmap for its own customized UI based on ColorOS 7 and Android 10 for all Realme smartphones. The company will start shipping the update for its product portfolio starting from January 2020. But the Realme XT users who have already participated in the ColorOS 6.7 program will also receive ColorOS 7 updates by November end.

On the other hand, the Realme X2 Pro will also get special ColorOS 7 Beta from December 18 2019, for which, Realme will share the final list of the Beta testers on December 9. The Chinese company has noted that the work on Beta testing will be conducted for approximately two months starting from December 18 to February 2020. This will include collecting information and feedback to further enhance the user interface experience better.

To note, Realme uses the same ColorOS skin as the Oppo devices. The Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has already launched its in-house Android 10-based operating system, ColorOS 7, in China. The same will get launched in India on November 26. As noted in a past report, the update brings the Android version to Android 10 along with a redesigned UI. It includes the redesigned UI, animations, sounds, and more.

The company also shared rollout details for Oppo devices in the market. Oppo will start rolling out the update to Reno, Reno 10X Zoom, and Reno Ace on November 25. In addition to Oppo devices, the company also announced an updated schedule for its Realme devices in the market.
ColorOS 7 update rollout for Realme smartphones.

