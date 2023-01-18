Realme rolls out January 2023 OTA update for several smartphones

Realme has rolled out the new OTA Changelog update for the users of Realme, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 Pro + 5G, Realme 9i, Realme GT Neo 2, Realme Pad, Realme Pad X, Realme 8 5G and Realme 8. for the month of January. The update offers several new features, optimized network compatibility, and will provide system stability. Also Read - Samsung may announce more than one Ultra device at Feb 1st' Unpacked 2023 event
The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, with users receiving a push message to download it. The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users, with a wider distribution following in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.
Realme GT 2 Pro
UI Version: RMX3301_11.C.13 Also Read - Samsung launches Galaxy Book2 Go 5G laptop: Check price, specs, availability
Security
• Integrates the December 2022 and January 2023 Android security patches.
System
• Fixes an issue where your phone might unexpectedly restart.
Realme 9 Pro + 5G
UI Version: RMX3392_11.C.07
Security
● Integrates the December 2022 Android security patches.
System
● Improves system performance in some scenarios.
Realme 9i
UI Version: RMX3491_11. C.08
Security
• Integrates the December 2022 and January 2023 Android security patches.
System
• Improves system performance in some scenarios.
Realme GT Neo 2
UI Version: RMX3370_11. C.11
Security
• Integrates the December 2022 Android security patches.
System
● Optimized the system performance
Realme Pad
UI Version: LTE Version: RMP2102_11_A.11
WiFi Version: RMP2103_11_A.11
Security
● Updated Android security patch: December 2022 and January 2023
System
● Fixed some known issues and improved system stability
Realme Pad X
UI Version: Realme Pad X 5G: RMP2107_11_A.19
Realme Pad X WiFi: RMP2108_11_A.19
UI Version:
Security
● Updated Android security patch: Dec 2022
System
● Fixed some known issues and improved system stability
Realme 8
UI Version: RMX3085_11. C.15
Security
● Integrates the December 2022 Android security patches.
System
● Optimizes system performance and improves system stability.
Realme 8 5G
UI Version: RMX3241_11. C.07
Security
● Integrates the January 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.
Network
● Optimized network performance to improve stability