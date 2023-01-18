Realme rolls out January 2023 OTA update for several smartphones

Realme has rolled out the new OTA Changelog update for the users of Realme, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 Pro + 5G, Realme 9i, Realme GT Neo 2, Realme Pad, Realme Pad X, Realme 8 5G and Realme 8. for the month of January. The update offers several new features, optimized network compatibility, and will provide system stability. Also Read - Samsung may announce more than one Ultra device at Feb 1st' Unpacked 2023 event

The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, with users receiving a push message to download it. The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users, with a wider distribution following in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 4G India launch soon, new leak reveals key specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro

UI Version: RMX3301_11.C.13 Also Read - Samsung launches Galaxy Book2 Go 5G laptop: Check price, specs, availability

Security

• Integrates the December 2022 and January 2023 Android security patches.

System

• Fixes an issue where your phone might unexpectedly restart.

Realme 9 Pro + 5G

UI Version: RMX3392_11.C.07

Security

● Integrates the December 2022 Android security patches.

System

● Improves system performance in some scenarios.

Realme 9i

UI Version: RMX3491_11. C.08

Security

• Integrates the December 2022 and January 2023 Android security patches.

System

• Improves system performance in some scenarios.

Realme GT Neo 2

UI Version: RMX3370_11. C.11

Security

• Integrates the December 2022 Android security patches.

System

● Optimized the system performance

Realme Pad

UI Version: LTE Version: RMP2102_11_A.11

WiFi Version: RMP2103_11_A.11

Security

● Updated Android security patch: December 2022 and January 2023

System

● Fixed some known issues and improved system stability

Realme Pad X

UI Version: Realme Pad X 5G: RMP2107_11_A.19

Realme Pad X WiFi: RMP2108_11_A.19

Security

● Updated Android security patch: Dec 2022

System

● Fixed some known issues and improved system stability

Realme 8

UI Version: RMX3085_11. C.15

Security

● Integrates the December 2022 Android security patches.

System

● Optimizes system performance and improves system stability.

Realme 8 5G

UI Version: RMX3241_11. C.07

Security

● Integrates the January 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Network

● Optimized network performance to improve stability