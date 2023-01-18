comscore Realme rolls out January 2023 OTA update for several smartphones
Realme rolls out January 2023 OTA update for several smartphones

Realme has rolled out the new OTA Changelog update for the users of Realme, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 Pro + 5G, Realme 9i, Realme GT Neo 2, Realme Pad, Realme Pad X.

Highlights

  • The OTA update is being rolled out in phases.
  • The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users.
  • It can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.
Realme has rolled out the new OTA Changelog update for the users of Realme, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 Pro + 5G, Realme 9i, Realme GT Neo 2, Realme Pad, Realme Pad X, Realme 8 5G and Realme 8. for the month of January. The update offers several new features, optimized network compatibility, and will provide system stability. Also Read - Samsung may announce more than one Ultra device at Feb 1st' Unpacked 2023 event

The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, with users receiving a push message to download it. The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users, with a wider distribution following in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 4G India launch soon, new leak reveals key specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro

UI Version: RMX3301_11.C.13 Also Read - Samsung launches Galaxy Book2 Go 5G laptop: Check price, specs, availability

Security
• Integrates the December 2022 and January 2023 Android security patches.

System
• Fixes an issue where your phone might unexpectedly restart.

Realme 9 Pro + 5G

UI Version: RMX3392_11.C.07

Security
● Integrates the December 2022 Android security patches.

System
● Improves system performance in some scenarios.

Realme 9i

UI Version: RMX3491_11. C.08

Security
• Integrates the December 2022 and January 2023 Android security patches.

System
• Improves system performance in some scenarios.

Realme GT Neo 2

UI Version: RMX3370_11. C.11

Security
• Integrates the December 2022 Android security patches.

System
● Optimized the system performance

Realme Pad

UI Version: LTE Version: RMP2102_11_A.11
WiFi Version: RMP2103_11_A.11

Security
● Updated Android security patch: December 2022 and January 2023

System
● Fixed some known issues and improved system stability

Realme Pad X

UI Version: Realme Pad X 5G: RMP2107_11_A.19
Realme Pad X WiFi: RMP2108_11_A.19

UI Version:
Security
● Updated Android security patch: Dec 2022

System
● Fixed some known issues and improved system stability

Realme 8

UI Version: RMX3085_11. C.15

Security
● Integrates the December 2022 Android security patches.

System
● Optimizes system performance and improves system stability.

Realme 8 5G

UI Version: RMX3241_11. C.07

Security
● Integrates the January 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Network
● Optimized network performance to improve stability

  • Published Date: January 18, 2023 3:15 PM IST
