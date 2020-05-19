Realme says it sold over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices in two minutes

Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed that over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices were sold in less than 128 seconds. This is pretty much over two minutes. The newly launched Realme Narzo 10 went on its first sale in India on May 18. This smartphone is basically a rebranded version of the Realme 6i. It offers a 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, and more.

The Realme Narzo 10 price in India is set at Rs 11,999. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The company is selling the device via Realme.com and Flipkart. The Chinese brand hasn’t revealed the next sale date of the handset. Flipkart says that the new sale date will be revealed soon.

Specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch mini-drop fullscreen display with an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel supports HD+ resolution. There is also a dedicated eye care mode. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The company is offering this device in only one option, which is 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also an option to expand the internal storage.

As far as cameras are concerned, you get four cameras at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a fourth black and white portrait lens. Inside that mini-drop fullscreen, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme Narzo 10 ships with Realme UI out of the box. Under the hood is a 5,000mAh battery. It offers support for 18W USB Type-C fast charging tech. It even supports GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, Gyrometer, and more. Realme has placed the fingerprint scanner at the rear panel of the handset.

