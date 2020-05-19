comscore Realme says it sold over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices in two minutes
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme says it sold over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices in less than 128 seconds
News

Realme says it sold over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices in less than 128 seconds

News

Realme India's CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed that over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices were sold in less than 128 seconds. This is pretty much over two minutes. The newly launched Realme Narzo 10 went on i

  • Published: May 19, 2020 10:18 AM IST
Realme Narzo 10 (5)

Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed that over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices were sold in less than 128 seconds. This is pretty much over two minutes. The newly launched Realme Narzo 10 went on its first sale in India on May 18. This smartphone is basically a rebranded version of the Realme 6i. It offers a 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, and more.

The Realme Narzo 10 price in India is set at Rs 11,999. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The company is selling the device via Realme.com and Flipkart. The Chinese brand hasn’t revealed the next sale date of the handset. Flipkart says that the new sale date will be revealed soon.

Watch: Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

Specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch mini-drop fullscreen display with an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel supports HD+ resolution. There is also a dedicated eye care mode. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The company is offering this device in only one option, which is 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also an option to expand the internal storage.

Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page reveals key features

Also Read

Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page reveals key features

As far as cameras are concerned, you get four cameras at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a fourth black and white portrait lens. Inside that mini-drop fullscreen, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme Narzo 10 ships with Realme UI out of the box. Under the hood is a 5,000mAh battery. It offers support for 18W USB Type-C fast charging tech. It even supports GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, Gyrometer, and more. Realme has placed the fingerprint scanner at the rear panel of the handset.

Features Realme Narzo 10
Price Rs 11,999
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80
OS Realme UI Based on Android 10
Display 16.5cm (6.5”) Mini-drop Fullscreen-1600×720 HD+
Internal Memory 4GB + 128GB
Rear Camera 48MP AI Quad Camera with 2MP macro lens, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, and B&W Portrait lens
Front Camera 16MP Primary camera
Battery 5000mAh
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 19, 2020 10:18 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10

11999

realme UI Based on Android 10
MediaTek Helio G80
48MP AI Quad Camera with 2MP macro lens, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, and B&W Portrait lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera will launch in India today
News
Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera will launch in India today
Microsoft Surface Hub 2S launched, specifications, price in India

News

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S launched, specifications, price in India

Xiaomi MIUI 12 global launch today: Live stream details and what to expect

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 global launch today: Live stream details and what to expect

Huawei Y9s with GMS now available in India

News

Huawei Y9s with GMS now available in India

Uber cab service resumed in 31 cities in India

News

Uber cab service resumed in 31 cities in India

Most Popular

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

Realme says it sold over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices in two minutes

Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera will launch in India today

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S launched, specifications, price in India

Xiaomi MIUI 12 global launch today: Live stream details and what to expect

Huawei Y9s with GMS now available in India

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme says it sold over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices in two minutes

News

Realme says it sold over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices in two minutes
Best Phone to buy with 6GB RAM in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy with 6GB RAM in India
Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India
Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020
Best Realme Phone with expandable storage

Top Products

Best Realme Phone with expandable storage

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi MIUI 12 का ग्लोबल लॉन्च आज, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट, शाओमी यूजर्स का मोबाइल एक्सपीरियंस होगा बेहतर

Motorola Edge Plus भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हो सकती है इसकी कीमत

Huawei Y9s स्मार्टफोन भारत में 48 MP कैमरा के साथ बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, 1 हजार कम में ऐसे खरीदें

GTA 5 गेम ऑनलाइन खेलने में आ रही दिक्कत, फ्री के चक्कर में हो रही समस्या!

Motorola Edge+ स्मार्टफोन 108MP कैमरा के साथ कल दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

Realme says it sold over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices in two minutes
News
Realme says it sold over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices in two minutes
Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera will launch in India today

News

Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera will launch in India today
Microsoft Surface Hub 2S launched, specifications, price in India

News

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S launched, specifications, price in India
Xiaomi MIUI 12 global launch today: Live stream details and what to expect

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 global launch today: Live stream details and what to expect
Huawei Y9s with GMS now available in India

News

Huawei Y9s with GMS now available in India