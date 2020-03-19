comscore Realme set to launch new Narzo smartphone series in India
Realme set to launch new Narzo smartphone series in India

Realme has shared a new video on Twitter to confirm the launch of its upcoming Realme Narzo phone series. The Chinese company is yet to confirm the official launch date of the new smartphone.

  • Updated: March 19, 2020 7:21 PM IST
Realme Narzo

Realme is gearing up to launch a new Narzo smartphone series in India. The brand isn’t in a mood to slow down and is launching devices at a much faster pace. Realme has shared a new video on Twitter to confirm the launch of its upcoming Realme Narzo phone series. The Chinese company is yet to confirm the official launch date of the new smartphone.

The new smartphone series from Realme will be called Narzo and it is coming to India soon. While specifications and features of the device are still under wraps, rumors hint that it will compete against Poco. Realme has tweeted, “Unique. Extraordinary. Bold. Words that define you, words that define it. Get ready to #FeelThePower, with the new smartphone series, the #realmeNarzo! Stay tuned to know more.”

Besides, Realme already has a Realme Pro series, X series, C series, and U series. The company recently launched a Realme 6 series in India, which includes Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 12,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 14,999. In addition, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available at Rs 15,999.

Moving forward, the Pro version comes in three variants. Realme 6 Pro with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 17,999. Talking about the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, we will need to pay Rs 18,999. As noted in the past, the Realme 6 Pro comes with India’s own GPS system called NavIC. The company is also soon expected to launch the Realme 6i smartphone outside Myanmar.

The Realme 6i price starts from MMK 249,900, which is around Rs 13,000 in India. For the same price, the company is offering the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Realme 6i is priced at MMK 299,900 (approximately Rs 15,600) in Myanmar. The Realme 6i will be up for pre-orders starting March 18, as per the company’s official Facebook page.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2020 7:18 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 19, 2020 7:21 PM IST

