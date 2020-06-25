Smartphone giant Realme has just revealed details regarding its new product strategy. This new outline shared details regarding the upcoming Realme devices in the market. beyond the current crop of products. As part of the information, the company also shared a graphic highlighting its plans for the future. Taking a look at the graphic, it is evident that the company is looking at expanding in multiple categories. Most of these categories are an extension of the current products in the market. This chart gives us a clear idea about what to expect from Realme in the coming years, if not months. Let’s check out the information around the future Realme product strategy here. Also Read - Realme 2 Pro receives stable Android 10 update with new UI

Realme product strategy details

According to the information available, the company starts off by highlighting its core focus on the smartphone segment. In addition to the smartphone, the company will use the Realme Link app to control most, if not all the devices. The company highlighted its current crop of products including “smart earphones”, “smart watch”, and “smart TV”. In addition, the company also hinted at upcoming smart speaker products. The interesting part about the chart is that these four are still more immediate, and core categories. However, the company goes even further to outline more products. Also Read - Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched in India starting at Rs 24,999

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Inspecting the third tier, future products, we get to know the more distant, Realme products. It has divided these products into three different categories. These include “Personal”, “Home”, and “Travel”. The interesting part to note is that the company has already launched some of the devices in the market. These include the Realme-branded power banks, smart bands, and even car chargers. Also Read - Realme Buds Q launched in India for Rs 1,999; check details

Other products include smart locks, smart plugs, electric toothbrushes, and smart scale products. Beyond this, the company has also added a smart camera, projector, and even sweeping machine. Taking a look, it is likely that the company aims at competing with other IoT giants in the market. The primary competitor seems to be Xiaomi at the time of writing.

It is calling the strategy as 1+4+N where 1 denotes the core (smartphone) and 4 denotes the supporting AIOT devices or sub-categories. These include the Smart TV, Smart Earphone, Smart Watch, and Smart Speaker product lineups. The company also confirmed that it plans to launch a smart speaker product in the coming time. Moving on, the “N” denotes other, multiple devices across multiple categories as mentioned above. The company CEO Madhav Sheth also highlighted this plan at the Realme X3 series launch event today on June 25.