Realme teased its upcoming smartphone with 64-megapixel rear camera yesterday. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, also shared camera samples from this upcoming device. Sheth confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will feature a quad AI camera setup. Now, the renders of this upcoming smartphone has appeared on Weibo. Realme shared the render of the device on its Weibo account. The render sheds further light on the quad camera setup.

The image confirms that there will be four cameras on the back of Realme’s first smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera. The sensors on the back of the device have been aligned vertically. In fact, the alignment seems identical to that on Huawei’s P30 Pro, where three cameras are stacked vertically. Realme has its own touch by adding yellow circular accents to one of the image sensor. This accent mark could be meant to highlight the 64-megapixel shooter on the smartphone. We already know that this sensor is a Samsung GW1 sensor, which has an equivalent resolution of 64-megapixels.

Realme 64-megapixel camera smartphone: All you need to know

The sensor will also support Tetracell allowing for 16-megapixel native output. The sensor itself is a 1/1.72-inch sensor that has an individual pixel size of 1.6 micron. Due to this high resolution sensor, Realme users will be able to zoom into pictures without losing any detail. Sheth shared comparison images yesterday that showed how 16-megapixel Samsung GW1 is superior to existing crop of 48-megapixel sensor.

Realme wants its consumers to note that adopting such a sensor will result in better photography. While some OEM might use this sensor to do zoom as well, Realme might take a different route. One of the sensor could be an ultra wide angle sensor. The third sensor might be a dedicated telephoto camera while the fourth might be a depth sensor. Realme wants to give the best of every world with its next smartphone.

Realme has also confirmed that this smartphone with a 64-megapixel rear camera will launch first in India. Qualcomm had silently updated its mobile platforms to show that they support up to 192-megapixel output. Such a high resolution image will however at a cost: zero shutter lag. We will know more about Realme’s progress in the coming days.