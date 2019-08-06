Realme, the former sub-brand of Oppo, has shipped 10 million smartphones in just one year. The company launched its first smartphone in the form of Realme 1 in May 2018. Now, the company has announced that it has shipped over 10 million smartphones in the last 14 months. Since starting operations in India last year, the Chinese brand has spun itself into an independent brand. The Chinese company has launched a total of 11 smartphones in the country including Realme X.

Realme confirmed shipments of 10 million smartphones via its official Weibo page in China. These impressive numbers are based on devices shipped between May 16, 2018 and August 5, 2019. In other words, Realme has been shipping over 22,000 devices every day since it began operations. The smartphone maker has largely focused its operations in India, and recently expanded to its home market. The shipment numbers reflect the success of former Oppo sub-brand in the fastest growing smartphone market. It has emerged as one of the biggest disruptors in the last financial year.

According to Counterpoint Research, Realme became the fourth largest smartphone brand in India at the end of second quarter of 2019. The smartphone maker saw a growth of eight percent in its market share over the same period last year. The company is in the top five smartphone makers list for the third straight quarter. The company has entered into the top smartphone makers list globally and is now as big as HMD Global. It registered a year-over-year growth of 848 percent and shipped 4.7 million devices during the second quarter of 2019 alone.

To recall, Realme started its journey with the launch of Realme 1 and then added new models like Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro. Its current portfolio of devices include – Realme X, Realme 3i, Realme C2, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3, Realme C1, Realme 2 Pro, Realme 2 and Realme U1. While it started as a budget smartphone maker, it has now become a proper mid-range smartphone brand. Its newest smartphone, the Realme X, features a pop-up selfie camera and is available for Rs 16,999 in India.

Features Realme X Realme 3i Price 16999 7999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 MediaTek Helio P60 OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio 6.22-inch HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 13MP Battery 3,765mAh 4,230mAh

