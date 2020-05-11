Realme Smart TV and Realme Smartwatch coming to India this month ?

Realme seems all set to launch the company’s first Smart TV and smartwatch in India soon. Speaking to IANS, Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth said, “Realme TV and smartwatch are the first products from us in the categories and we have built them based on the needs of Indian consumers.” Sheth has earlier said that smart TVs will arrive in India in Q2 but the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the product. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: 48MP quad camera, Helio G80 and other key features

In another report, TheMobileIndian claims that sources have suggested that the Realme Smart TV and Realme Smartwatch will make their debut in India by May end. The Smart TV will be launched in India first, and later it will be made available to other markets. Realme however has commented on the date as yet. The company told TheMobileIndia, "Our launch of TV and other IoT Products are still under planning. No confirmed date yet."

It's no secret that Realme TVs are coming to India. The company CEO, Madhav Sheth, has already confirmed it many times and announced that the Realme TV will launch in India in the second quarter of 2020.

A recent leak revealed that the Realme TVs are now officially Android certified by Google for India. It’s anticipated that the Realme branded Android TV range will come in different sizes going up to 55-inch display panel. And previous leaks revealed 32-inch and 43-inch screen size models listed on Bluetooth SIG.

The Chinese company has been teasing information since last year, and recently, the BIS listing was spotted with a 43-inch LED panel in the name of Realme TV. Later after that, two Realme LED TV models were spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site. The listing had revealed Realme TV display sizes of 43-inch and 32-inch models.