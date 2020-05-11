comscore Realme Smart TV and Realme Smartwatch coming to India this month ?
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Smart TV and Realme Smartwatch coming to India this month ?
News

Realme Smart TV and Realme Smartwatch coming to India this month ?

News

Realme Smart TV and Realme Smartwatch will reporetdly make their debut in India by May end. The Smart TV will be launched in India first.

  • Published: May 11, 2020 6:09 PM IST
realme tv

Realme seems all set to launch the company’s first Smart TV and smartwatch in India soon. Speaking to IANS, Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth said, “Realme TV and smartwatch are the first products from us in the categories and we have built them based on the needs of Indian consumers.” Sheth has earlier said that smart TVs will arrive in India in Q2 but the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the product. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: 48MP quad camera, Helio G80 and other key features

In another report, TheMobileIndian claims that sources have suggested that the Realme Smart TV and Realme Smartwatch will make their debut in India by May end. The Smart TV will be launched in India first, and later it will be made available to other markets. Realme however has commented on the date as yet. The company told TheMobileIndia, “Our launch of TV and other IoT Products are still under planning. No confirmed date yet.” Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 vs Realme Narzo 10A: What's different?

It’s no secret that Realme TVs are coming to India. The company CEO, Madhav Sheth, has already confirmed it many times and announced that the Realme TV will launch in India in the second quarter of 2020. Also Read - Realme Narzo सीरीज भारत में 8,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में हुई लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

A recent leak revealed that the Realme TVs are now officially Android certified by Google for India. It’s anticipated that the Realme branded Android TV range will come in different sizes going up to 55-inch display panel. And previous leaks revealed 32-inch and 43-inch screen size models listed on Bluetooth SIG.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The Chinese company has been teasing information since last year, and recently, the BIS listing was spotted with a 43-inch LED panel in the name of Realme TV. Later after that, two Realme LED TV models were spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site. The listing had revealed Realme TV display sizes of 43-inch and 32-inch models.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 11, 2020 6:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Photo Gallery
5 key features of YU Yutopia
thumb-img
Photo Gallery
5 key features of YU Yutopia
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: Top features
Photo Gallery
Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: Top features
Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: 48MP quad camera, Helio G80 and other key features

Photo Gallery

Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: 48MP quad camera, Helio G80 and other key features

Realme Narzo 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Photo Gallery

Realme Narzo 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Realme Narzo 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Price in India, specifications compared

Photo Gallery

Realme Narzo 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Price in India, specifications compared

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Features

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Realme Smart TV and Realme Smartwatch coming to India this month ?

News

Realme Smart TV and Realme Smartwatch coming to India this month ?

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G

Realme Smart TV and Realme Smartwatch coming to India this month ?

Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India

Honor X10 5G first camera samples come from Mount Everest

Oppo A31 6GB RAM variant goes on sale in India: Check price, offers

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Smart TV and Realme Smartwatch coming to India this month ?

News

Realme Smart TV and Realme Smartwatch coming to India this month ?
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India
Google's next streaming device to run Android TV

Smart TVs

Google's next streaming device to run Android TV
Telefunken TV sales resume on Amazon India

Smart TVs

Telefunken TV sales resume on Amazon India

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO जल्द ही लॉन्च कर सकती है दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 768G Soc के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

iPhone SE 2020 को कम कीमत में खरीद सकते हैं आप, होगी इतनी बचत

Apple HomePod भारत में बिक्री के लिए तैयार, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

PUBG Mobile Season 13 इस तारीख को आएगा, जानिए नए अपडेट में क्या क्या मिलेगा

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G
News
Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G
Realme Smart TV and Realme Smartwatch coming to India this month ?

News

Realme Smart TV and Realme Smartwatch coming to India this month ?
Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India

News

Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India
Honor X10 5G first camera samples come from Mount Everest

News

Honor X10 5G first camera samples come from Mount Everest
Oppo A31 6GB RAM variant goes on sale in India: Check price, offers

News

Oppo A31 6GB RAM variant goes on sale in India: Check price, offers