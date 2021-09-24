Realme Smart TV Neo Launched, Price in India, Specifications: Tech giant Realme launched an entry-level Android smart TV in India dubbed the Realme Smart TV Neo. The new Realme Smart TV Neo features a 32-inch (80cm) with a premium bezel-less LED display. It offers Dolby Audio, cinematic experience, and several other smart features. The Android TV-powered smart TV has been launched alongside Realme Narzo 50 series and Realme Band 2. Also Read - Realme Band 2 fitness band launched in India to take on Mi Band 6, price set at Rs 2,999

Realme Smart TV Neo price in India

The Android smart TV has been launched at an affordable price of Rs 14,999. The Realme smart TV Neo will be available for purchase starting October 3 on Realme.com, Flipkart, and other offline stores across the country.

Realme Smart TV Neo specifications

Realme's new smart TV Neo comes packed with a 32-inch bezel-less LED display offered with low blue light certification TUV Rheinland. The Chroma Boost Picture Engine in this smart TV claims to enhance the overall picture quality and offer improved brightness, colour, contrast, and clarity. It also brings 20W dual speakers with Dolby Audio support and claims to offer a "strong sound quality".

Realme claims that the Dolby audio speakers in this one provide “crystal clear surround sound” and provides a cinema like experience. As for the hardware, the Realme smart TV Neo is powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 CPU and a Mali-470 GPU with support for Chroma Boost technology. The company claims that the processor offers an “excellent smooth experience and smart operation”.

The Android powered smart TV comes with something called “Quick cast” that basically enables users to play their favorite games or videos directly from their smartphone or tablet. The new 32-inch smart TV comes with WiFi support, number of ports such as — HDMI, USB, AV, and LAN, apps such as YouTube, among others.