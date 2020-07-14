comscore Realme smartphone with 6,000mAh battery teased online | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme smartphone with 6,000mAh battery teased online; check details
News

Realme smartphone with 6,000mAh battery teased online; check details

News

The new Realme phone with the large battery could be a part of the brand's mid-range smartphone lineup.

  • Updated: July 14, 2020 10:12 AM IST
Realme 6,000mAh

Realme is baking another smartphone and now we have new information on it. Interestingly, the new device will feature the largest battery yet in a Realme smartphone. This is a 6,000mAh battery unit. The smartphone will be soon launching in Indonesia. Sadly, that is the only detail we have so far on the new device. The announcement comes from Palson Yi, Realme’s Marketing Director, via his Instagram account. Also Read - Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check price, features and more

A similar smartphone from Realme with a 6,000mAh battery was found on TUV Rheinland’s database earlier. This phone had the model number BLP793. Again, there were no more details on the upcoming phone so far. Also Read - Realme C11 with dual rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery to launch in India today: How to watch livestream

Watch: Realme Narzo 10 Review

With a battery that bog, the phone will likely feature a chunky body as well. This removes speculation on whether this phone could be a flagship Realme device. The mystery phone will likely be a mid-range device and could be a part of the Realme 6 series of smartphones. Also Read - Amazfit Bip S Lite to launch in India on July 29; will compete with Realme Watch

If this phone launches in India, it will go up against the Samsung M-series mid-range devices that feature similar 6,000mAh batteries. While no other details are revealed, we will just have to wait for the phone and news on its availability in other countries.

In other news, the brand will be launching the Realme C11 in India today. The entry-level phone belonging to the brand’s C-series will feature a 5,000mAh battery. The phone has already launched in Malaysia and we expect the Indian price to be in the Rs 7,000 to 10,000 range.

Realme C11 with dual rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery to launch in India today: How to watch livestream

Also Read

Realme C11 with dual rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery to launch in India today: How to watch livestream

The C11 is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. However, we expect to see a 3GB RAM variant as well in the country. There is a dual rear camera setup placed in the shape of a square like the one seen on the Google Pixel 4 series. The main camera is a 13-megapixel unit paired with a second 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera. It runs Realme UI based on Android 10.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 14, 2020 10:12 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 14, 2020 10:12 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite to use Snapdragon 865 SoC
News
Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite to use Snapdragon 865 SoC
Realme smartphone with 6,000mAh battery teased online

News

Realme smartphone with 6,000mAh battery teased online

OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature 105-degree ultrawide selfie camera

News

OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature 105-degree ultrawide selfie camera

Realme X3 series sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart

News

Realme X3 series sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart

Poco M2 Pro with 33W fast charging goes on first sale today

News

Poco M2 Pro with 33W fast charging goes on first sale today

Most Popular

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite to use Snapdragon 865 SoC

Realme smartphone with 6,000mAh battery teased online

OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature 105-degree ultrawide selfie camera

Realme X3 series sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart

Poco M2 Pro with 33W fast charging goes on first sale today

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite to use Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite to use Snapdragon 865 SoC
Realme smartphone with 6,000mAh battery teased online

News

Realme smartphone with 6,000mAh battery teased online
Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G9 Plus स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, लीक हुई कीमत

Google ने Play Store से हटाईं 11 स्मार्टफोन ऐप्स, देखें पूरी लिस्ट और तुरंत करें डिलीट

Realme C11 आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Features

5 कैमरे, 5020mAh बैटरी और Snapdragon 720G SoC वाले Redmi Note 9 Pro की सेल आज, जानें आकर्षक ऑफर्स

4GB रैम+128GB स्टोरेज, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी वाले Realme Narzo 10 की सेल आज Flipkart पर, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications

Features

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review
Nokia 5310 Review

Reviews

Nokia 5310 Review
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite to use Snapdragon 865 SoC
News
Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite to use Snapdragon 865 SoC
Realme smartphone with 6,000mAh battery teased online

News

Realme smartphone with 6,000mAh battery teased online
OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature 105-degree ultrawide selfie camera

News

OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature 105-degree ultrawide selfie camera
Realme X3 series sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart

News

Realme X3 series sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart
Poco M2 Pro with 33W fast charging goes on first sale today

News

Poco M2 Pro with 33W fast charging goes on first sale today

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers