Realme smartphone with 6,000mAh battery teased online

Realme is baking another smartphone and now we have new information on it. Interestingly, the new device will feature the largest battery yet in a Realme smartphone. This is a 6,000mAh battery unit. The smartphone will be soon launching in Indonesia. Sadly, that is the only detail we have so far on the new device. The announcement comes from Palson Yi, Realme's Marketing Director, via his Instagram account.

A similar smartphone from Realme with a 6,000mAh battery was found on TUV Rheinland's database earlier. This phone had the model number BLP793. Again, there were no more details on the upcoming phone so far.

Watch: Realme Narzo 10 Review

With a battery that bog, the phone will likely feature a chunky body as well. This removes speculation on whether this phone could be a flagship Realme device. The mystery phone will likely be a mid-range device and could be a part of the Realme 6 series of smartphones.

If this phone launches in India, it will go up against the Samsung M-series mid-range devices that feature similar 6,000mAh batteries. While no other details are revealed, we will just have to wait for the phone and news on its availability in other countries.

In other news, the brand will be launching the Realme C11 in India today. The entry-level phone belonging to the brand’s C-series will feature a 5,000mAh battery. The phone has already launched in Malaysia and we expect the Indian price to be in the Rs 7,000 to 10,000 range.

The C11 is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. However, we expect to see a 3GB RAM variant as well in the country. There is a dual rear camera setup placed in the shape of a square like the one seen on the Google Pixel 4 series. The main camera is a 13-megapixel unit paired with a second 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera. It runs Realme UI based on Android 10.