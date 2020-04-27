comscore Realme smartphone with Oppo Reno-style design leaks | BGR India
  Realme smartphone with Oppo Reno-style design appears in live images
Realme smartphone with Oppo Reno-style design appears in live images

The unreleased smartphone from Realme seems to have a premium design similar to that of Oppo's Reno series.

  Published: April 27, 2020 4:36 PM IST
Photo: Weibo

Realme seems to be gearing up to introduce a new smartphone in the market. The company recently launched the Realme X50m 5G in the Chinese market. It is also said to be working on another 5G device called the Realme X3. There is also Realme Narzo series, which has been indefinitely postponed from launch, in the Indian market. Now, an unreleased Realme smartphone has appeared in leaked live images. The image hints at a completely new smartphone and has been shared by a trusted source on Weibo. Also Read - Realme Band update brings Find-My-Phone and other new features; check details

The new image shared by a reliable leakster on Weibo shows a new device unlike anything yet from the company. It seems to be inspired a bit by the design of the Oppo Reno series but it looks fresh nonetheless. The back of the device seems to have a vertical strip running from top to bottom. This strip is home to triple rear camera setup and “Realme” branding is at the center. The strip itself has golden accents that might be reflective and change colors according to light falling on it. Also Read - Realme TV gets Android certification from Google for India, launch imminent

There is a LED flash right next to this vertical strip and the writing seems like “AI 64MP CAMERA”. However, the quality of the photo has reduced the detail in those fonts. The one thing we know for sure is that Realme has not released a smartphone with this design yet. So, there is a possibility that we are looking at an upcoming product lineup from the company. It is definitely a surprising and fancy design in comparison to Realme’s existing product lineup. Also Read - Realme X50M 5G launched in China with Snapdragon 765G, 48MP camera and more

Realme Buds Wireless Pro spotted on NCC certification; confirms switch to USB Type-C port

Also Read

Realme Buds Wireless Pro spotted on NCC certification; confirms switch to USB Type-C port

Since there is no other detail about this device, it is recommended to take it with the proverbial grain of salt. We are probably looking at a Realme smartphone that eventually became the Reno series. Since these companies share a lot of expertise, it is not difficult to observe similarities in design. For now, one can say that Realme seems to have a couple of unique devices under its trick. Whether these devices see the day of light needs to be seen.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: April 27, 2020 4:36 PM IST

