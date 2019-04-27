comscore
  Realme smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 48MP camera spotted on TENAA; photos leaked too
Realme smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 48MP camera spotted on TENAA; photos leaked too

The upcoming Realme flagship will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's leading Snapdragon 855 chipset, which is currently powering Samsung Galaxy S10, Xiaomi Mi 9 and other top-notch smartphones.

Realme flagship

Realme is said to launch two new smartphones in China in the coming days. Just yesterday, two Realme smartphones were spotted on TENAA website with RMX1851 and RMX1901 model numbers. One of them is said to be Realme 3 Pro. Now, the same site suggests that the second one could be Realme’s flagship smartphone. The upcoming Realme flagship will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm’s leading Snapdragon 855 chipset, which is currently powering Samsung Galaxy S10, Xiaomi Mi 9 and other top-notch smartphones.

Besides, Realme‘s rival Xiaomi is also soon expected to launch a device with a Snapdragon 855 chipset. Redmi CEO Lu Weibing reportedly asserted that the upcoming Redmi flagship will be the “King” in terms of price and performance ratio. Coming back to Realme’s flagship phone, it is said to offer a massive 48-megapixel primary camera in the dual rear camera setup. Furthermore, we might get to see a big 6.5-inch display.

The handset could ditch the physical fingerprint sensor, which means that there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor. The leaked image further shows that it will lack notch. So, the device is likely to feature a pop-up selfie camera mechanism. As far as the battery is concerned, Realme could stuff in a 3,680mAh battery under the hood. If rumors are to be believed, it will offer support for 50W fast charging tech.

The above-shared tweet also throws light on what could be the price of the Realme flagship in China. It is said to come with a price label of RMB 2,999 in the country (approximately Rs 31,100). Separately, Realme recently launched its Realme 3 Pro smartphone on the Indian shores. It is priced in India at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage configuration. There is also 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant,  priced at Rs 16,999.

The Realme 3 Pro packs a 6.3-inch 2.5D display along with full HD+ resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core CPU, paired with Adreno 616 GPU. It ships with Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box. The handset is kept alive by a 4,045mAh battery, which supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging. It offers a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The front packs a 25-megapixel camera sensor.

