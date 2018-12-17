comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • All Realme smartphones to get Android 9 Pie update in 2019
News

All Realme smartphones to get Android 9 Pie update in 2019

News

Realme clarified this in a reply to a user on Twitter, and the updates will roll out for the entire range.

  • Published: December 17, 2018 8:59 AM IST
realme u1 review box front

Affordable smartphone maker Realme may have started out as a sub-brand of Oppo, but it has since forged its own identity and gained a huge following. With well-priced smartphones that come with good features and an excellent value-for-money proposition, the Realme range is a popular choice among buyers in India. And further good news for Realme users comes through a statement tweeted out by the company, stating that all of its phones will be updated to Android 9 Pie in the first half of 2019.

According to a tweet by the official handle of the Realme India Support team, the full range of Realme phones in India will receive Android 9 Pie by Q1 or Q2 of 2019. The tweet was in reply to a user query on whether the Realme range would receive the latest version of Android. While the devices will continue to run the Oppo-engineered ColorOS system overlay, the core operating system will be Android 9 Pie. Currently, the devices run on Android Oreo, which is last year’s version of Android.

Realme has also revealed its update schedule for the month of December, and while none of its devices are receiving the all-important Pie update yet, there are improvements lined up. These include fixes, ColorOS 5.2 for the Realme 2 and Realme C1, security patch updates and camera improvements for all of the devices.

WATCH: How Realme phones are made

Meanwhile, the former Oppo sub-brand is now looking to build up its presence in Pakistan, which is the company’s seventh major market outside of China. The company has a strong presence in India and parts of south-east Asia, and will look to cater to more markets that tend to favor affordable devices. Realme recently launched the U1 in India, which is priced from Rs 11,999. The 3GB RAM variant of the new device has now gone on open sale via Amazon India.

You Might be Interested

Realme 1

Realme 1

8990

Android Oreo
MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core
13MP
Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro

5

13990

Android 8.1 Oreo OS
Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
16MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: December 17, 2018 8:59 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite 7.10 update with Driftboard vehicle has been delayed
thumb-img
News
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
thumb-img
News
Moto G7 Play key specifications, features revealed on EEC site

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition First impressions

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

Lenovo Z5s launched in China

Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Emotion could transform the way we experience artificial intelligence

Related Topics

Related Stories

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official

News

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
Nokia 3.1 Plus 3GB RAM variant on discount

Deals

Nokia 3.1 Plus 3GB RAM variant on discount
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

News

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

News

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

हिंदी समाचार

माइक्रोमैक्स ने दो नॉच डिजाइन वाले स्मार्टफोन किए लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Gionee ने भारत में लॉन्च किए ये 3 शानदार स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Mi A2 की कुछ यूनिट्स को मिलना शुरू हुआ एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट, आज होगा ऑफिशियली रोल-आउट

ECC पर Moto G7 Play स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स लीक

शाओमी Play स्मार्टफोन 24 दिसंबर को होगा ऑफिशियली लॉन्च

News

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
News
Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

News

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

News

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
Lenovo Z5s launched in China

News

Lenovo Z5s launched in China
Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights

News

Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights