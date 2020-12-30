Realme, as part of its Android 11 roadmap, has started releasing the Realme UI 2.0 based on the latest Android 11 update to some of the Realme smartphones for users. The new update will provide users with new ‘user-friendly’ customizations. Read on to know which devices are included in the list. Also Read - Realme 8 with MediaTek Dimensity 720 could be in works, spotted on Geekbench

These Realme devices are getting Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Chinese company will now provide early access to the Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 to some of the Realme users. The new software update will allow users to get customizations for further ease of usage. Also Read - Realme Watch S Pro: Price in India, availability

The list of smartphones includes the Realme 7, the Realme X2 Pro, the Realme 6 Pro, and the Realme Narzo 20 Pro. The early access program aims to invite fans to experience the Realme UI new features based on Android 11 for the first time. Also Read - Poco X3 to Realme 7: 5 best smartphones with 8GB RAM under 20,000

Realme, in a press statement, said, “The update also reaffirms Realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. And continuing the trend Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro, and Narzo 20 Pro devices are now fetching the December Realme UI 2.0 update.”

Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 comes with various features such as the Dual Mode Music Share, customizable notification bar colors, and multiple dark modes for an enhanced dark mode experience. Users will also have an option to pick their own colors for the main interface, shortcut button, notification bar, and 24 other interfaces using the Global Theme Colour function.

The Realme UI 2.0 early access is rolled out and the users have to go fill an application in the form of Google forms for requesting the update. The update is going to be available for a limited set of users initially. You can click on the following links to know more about this:

With inputs from IANS