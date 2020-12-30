comscore Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro and more phones start getting Realme UI 2.0
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme 7, Realme 6 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 Pro start getting Realme UI 2.0 update
News

Realme 7, Realme 6 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 Pro start getting Realme UI 2.0 update

Mobiles

Realme has started releasing the Realme UI 2.0 update based on Android 11 for some of its smartphones. Read on to see the list

realme ui 2.0

Realme UI

Realme, as part of its Android 11 roadmap, has started releasing the Realme UI 2.0 based on the latest Android 11 update to some of the Realme smartphones for users. The new update will provide users with new ‘user-friendly’ customizations. Read on to know which devices are included in the list. Also Read - Realme 8 with MediaTek Dimensity 720 could be in works, spotted on Geekbench

These Realme devices are getting Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Chinese company will now provide early access to the Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 to some of the Realme users. The new software update will allow users to get customizations for further ease of usage. Also Read - Realme Watch S Pro: Price in India, availability

The list of smartphones includes the Realme 7, the Realme X2 Pro, the Realme 6 Pro, and the Realme Narzo 20 Pro. The early access program aims to invite fans to experience the Realme UI new features based on Android 11 for the first time. Also Read - Poco X3 to Realme 7: 5 best smartphones with 8GB RAM under 20,000

Realme, in a press statement, said, “The update also reaffirms Realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. And continuing the trend Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro, and Narzo 20 Pro devices are now fetching the December Realme UI 2.0 update.

Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 comes with various features such as the Dual Mode Music Share, customizable notification bar colors, and multiple dark modes for an enhanced dark mode experience. Users will also have an option to pick their own colors for the main interface, shortcut button, notification bar, and 24 other interfaces using the Global Theme Colour function.

The Realme UI 2.0 early access is rolled out and the users have to go fill an application in the form of Google forms for requesting the update. The update is going to be available for a limited set of users initially. You can click on the following links to know more about this:

  1. Realme 6 Pro: https://c.realme.com/in/post-details/1343576098989932544
  2.  Realme X2 Pro: https://c.realme.com/in/post-details/1343762576663642112
  3. Realme 7: https://c.realme.com/in/post-details/1343762943698796544
  4. Realme Narzo 20 Pro: https://c.realme.com/in/post-details/1344123954884771840

With inputs from IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 30, 2020 9:19 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro

29999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ with Octa-core CPU
64MP Main Camera + 13MP Tele + 8MP Wide angle + 2MP Portrait lens
Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro

17999

Android v10 (Q)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Octa core Processor
64MP Primary camera + 2MP Macro Lens + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + 12MP Telephoto lens
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13999

Realme UI Based on Android 10
Helio G95 Gaming Processor
48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP
Realme 7

Realme 7

14999

Realme UI Based on Android 10
Helio G95
64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Here are the apps that made headlines in 2020: Know names
Photo Gallery
Here are the apps that made headlines in 2020: Know names
Apps that ruled the news in 2020: PUBG Mobile, WhatsApp, TikTok and more

Photo Gallery

Apps that ruled the news in 2020: PUBG Mobile, WhatsApp, TikTok and more

These Realme smartphones have started getting Realme UI 2.0 update: What's new?

News

These Realme smartphones have started getting Realme UI 2.0 update: What's new?

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini buyers to get free strap until January 1

Wearables

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini buyers to get free strap until January 1

Vivo Y20A budget smartphone launched in India: See price and more details

News

Vivo Y20A budget smartphone launched in India: See price and more details

Motorola 2021 flagship could get an all-curvy design

News

Motorola 2021 flagship could get an all-curvy design

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

These Realme smartphones have started getting Realme UI 2.0 update: What's new?

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini buyers to get free strap until January 1

Vivo Y20A budget smartphone launched in India: See price and more details

Motorola 2021 flagship could get an all-curvy design

Consumers globally spent a record $407.6 million on mobile apps in 2020

JioFiber broadband plans: List of all Reliance Jio JioFiber broadband plans with benefits, validity

Best WhatsApp features of 2020 for us

How to file your Income Tax Return online

Five smartphones we are eagerly waiting to launch in 2021

PUBG Mobile: These countries unbanned PUBG after imposing ban, will India do the same?

Related Topics

Related Stories

These Realme smartphones have started getting Realme UI 2.0 update: What's new?

News

These Realme smartphones have started getting Realme UI 2.0 update: What's new?
Realme 8 with MediaTek Dimensitycould launch soon: Know details

News

Realme 8 with MediaTek Dimensitycould launch soon: Know details
Realme Watch S Pro first sale today

News

Realme Watch S Pro first sale today
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000

हिंदी समाचार

ITR File Last Date Extended : ITR फाइल करने का सबसे आसान तरीका, मात्र 4 स्टेप में बन जाएगा काम

iQoo 7 BMW Edition स्‍मार्टफोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, पावरफुल प्रोसेसर के साथ मिलेगा शानदार कैमरा

Xiaomi Youpin ने चियर्स इलेक्ट्रिक फैब्रिक सोफा किया लॉन्च, USB सॉकेट से डिवाइस को करें चार्ज

Vivo Y20A 5000mAh बैटरी और AI ट्रिपल रियर कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Jio-Mediatek का गेमिंग टूर्नामेंट, मिलेगा 12.5 लाख रुपये का इनाम

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

These Realme smartphones have started getting Realme UI 2.0 update: What's new?
News
These Realme smartphones have started getting Realme UI 2.0 update: What's new?
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini buyers to get free strap until January 1

Wearables

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini buyers to get free strap until January 1
Vivo Y20A budget smartphone launched in India: See price and more details

News

Vivo Y20A budget smartphone launched in India: See price and more details
Motorola 2021 flagship could get an all-curvy design

News

Motorola 2021 flagship could get an all-curvy design
Consumers globally spent a record $407.6 million on mobile apps in 2020

Apps

Consumers globally spent a record $407.6 million on mobile apps in 2020

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers