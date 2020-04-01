comscore Realme smartphones price increased in India after hike in GST
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme smartphones price increased in India after hike in GST
News

Realme smartphones price increased in India after hike in GST

News

Realme has also announced the price hike after the change in GST in India from 12 percent to 18 percent.

  • Published: April 1, 2020 4:45 PM IST
Realme 6 vs Realme 6 Pro difference

After the government’s decision to increase the Goods & Services Tax (GST) on smartphones from 12 percent to 18 percent, almost all the big players in this segment in India have started to announce the price hike for their devices. Joining the list today, is the Realme smartphones. The popular Chinese company has officially announced that they will notify the new prices for all its smartphones on their official website soon as well.

Related Stories


As per the press statement from Realme on Wednesday, the “recent COVID-19 pandemic has highly impacted the smartphone industry” already and further the “Indian Rupee rate has been continuously fluctuating”. This has resulted in a greater overall impact on the cost of the Realme smartphones. It now will further increase in the GST rate from April 1, so the company has decided to share the load with consumers.

Realme smartwatch, Realme 6 Pro new color teased by CEO Madhav Sheth

Also Read

Realme smartwatch, Realme 6 Pro new color teased by CEO Madhav Sheth

“Today we are announcing that realme smartphones will have to boost the prices up for the first time since 2018. It’s never easy for realme as a new brand to keep providing the latest technologies across different price segments in India. We sincerely hope you will continue to support not only us but also the whole smartphone industry, for more amazing technologies and surprises in the future,” noted Realme in its press release.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during Coronavirus pandemic

Recently, Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to announce that the company is increasing price of Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco phones in India with immediate effect. In another news, Oppo has reportedly started notifying dealers and partners in India about its plan to increase pricing. While Oppo hasn’t yet officially declared anything, Xiaomi wrote an open letter to users.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 1, 2020 4:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and 3 update rolls out laptop unlock feature
Wearables
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and 3 update rolls out laptop unlock feature
Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31

News

Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31

Huawei reports slow growth due to US ban and lack of Google support

News

Huawei reports slow growth due to US ban and lack of Google support

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign remaster footage leaked

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign remaster footage leaked

OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options

News

OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31

Huawei reports slow growth due to US ban and lack of Google support

OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get security patches with latest updates

Realme smartphones price increased in India after hike in GST

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and 3 update rolls out laptop unlock feature

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and 3 update rolls out laptop unlock feature
Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31

News

Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31
Realme smartphones price increased in India after hike in GST

News

Realme smartphones price increased in India after hike in GST
Xiaomi reveals financial results and earnings for 2019

News

Xiaomi reveals financial results and earnings for 2019
Xiaomi to announce 22 products on April 3

News

Xiaomi to announce 22 products on April 3

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL यूजर्स को अब इन रिचार्ज प्लान के साथ मिलेगा Eros Now का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Huawei P40 Pro को मिला DxOMark में अब तक का बेस्ट स्कोर, सेल्फी कैमरा भी सबसे बेहतर

महंगे हुए ओप्पो के स्मार्टफोन, अब खर्च करने होंगे ज्यादा पैसे

Xiaomi के बाद Realme ने भी बढ़ाए स्मार्टफोन्स की कीमतें

ACT Fibernet ने अनलिमिटेड डाटा और 300Mbps स्पीड ऑफर को 30 अप्रैल तक बढ़ाया

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look
Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Features

Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Reviews

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

News

Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31
News
Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31
Huawei reports slow growth due to US ban and lack of Google support

News

Huawei reports slow growth due to US ban and lack of Google support
OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options

News

OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get security patches with latest updates

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get security patches with latest updates
Realme smartphones price increased in India after hike in GST

News

Realme smartphones price increased in India after hike in GST