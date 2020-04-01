Realme smartphones price increased in India after hike in GST

After the government’s decision to increase the Goods & Services Tax (GST) on smartphones from 12 percent to 18 percent, almost all the big players in this segment in India have started to announce the price hike for their devices. Joining the list today, is the Realme smartphones. The popular Chinese company has officially announced that they will notify the new prices for all its smartphones on their official website soon as well.

As per the press statement from Realme on Wednesday, the “recent COVID-19 pandemic has highly impacted the smartphone industry” already and further the “Indian Rupee rate has been continuously fluctuating”. This has resulted in a greater overall impact on the cost of the Realme smartphones. It now will further increase in the GST rate from April 1, so the company has decided to share the load with consumers.

“Today we are announcing that realme smartphones will have to boost the prices up for the first time since 2018. It’s never easy for realme as a new brand to keep providing the latest technologies across different price segments in India. We sincerely hope you will continue to support not only us but also the whole smartphone industry, for more amazing technologies and surprises in the future,” noted Realme in its press release.

Recently, Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to announce that the company is increasing price of Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco phones in India with immediate effect. In another news, Oppo has reportedly started notifying dealers and partners in India about its plan to increase pricing. While Oppo hasn’t yet officially declared anything, Xiaomi wrote an open letter to users.