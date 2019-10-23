Realme smartphones will soon get ColorOS 7 with near stock Android experience. In an #AskMadhav video, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme Mobiles, confirmed that the next software will be ColorOS 7. The former sub-brand of Oppo has been planning to introduce its own custom ROM based on Android for sometime. Initially dubbed as RealmeOS, the operating system was expected to be a huge departure from existing ColorOS. But, Sheth has confirmed that the company will stick with RealmeOS for its future devices as well.

The company now wants to use near stock version of ColorOS 7 for its devices. It is not clear how different ColorOS on Realme devices will be when compared to that running on Oppo smartphones. Sheth also confirmed that all Realme smartphones will continue to get ColorOS updates. He also confirmed that Realme smartphones will be directly updated to ColorOS 7. The company shipped over 7 million devices in the past 90 days and is now laying the groundwork for the next phase.

Realme has also confirmed release of a new software update for Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro and Realme XT. The update enables video recording through the wide angle camera as well and is already available for Realme 5 Pro. Sheth also confirmed that Realme C1 and Realme 2 won’t get Cam2API because of hardware limitations. During #AskMadhav, Realme CEO also hinted at entry into the wearable segment. He hinted at the launch of a fitness band alongside Realme X2 Pro in India next month.

The company is establishing itself as a lifestyle brand and is looking to expand into new categories. It plans to introduce VOOC-enabled power banks in the Indian market. The company is already the fourth largest smartphone brand and expansion into new categories could help it reach new consumers. Realme wants to get out of Oppo’s shadow and software was the last thing tying the two companies. However, it seems they will stay connected but offer different experience.