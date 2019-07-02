comscore Realme smartphones future updates detailed by Madhav Sheth
  Realme smartphones will get dark mode, screen recorder with internal audio and more: Madhav Sheh
Realme smartphones will get dark mode, screen recorder with internal audio and more: Madhav Sheh

Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth, in his ongoing YouTube Q&A series #AskMadhav revealed company's future plans. He confirmed that all Realme devices will get dark mode, screen recorder, timestamps and more features via OTA updates in the future.

  • Published: July 2, 2019 10:58 AM IST
Madhav Sheth Realme CEO

Image credit: Realme YouTube

Realme will bring dark theme and screen recorder with internal audio support for its smartphones in future updates. The company CEO, Madhav Sheth, in his ongoing YouTube Q&A series #AskMadhav revealed the plans. He confirmed that all Realme devices will get dark mode, screen recorder, timestamps, and more features via OTA updates in the future.

The system-wide dark mode is one of the most demanded features among smartphone users these days. The feature has also been introduced by Google in Android Q beta, and we can expect it to get better in stable update. Other smartphone manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus have also included similar adaptations. Now, Realme has also decided to provide the feature to all its smartphones.

During the Q&A session, Sheth said that the system-wide dark mode will arrive in ColorOS 6 soon. The company will also ship an updated Camera UI to Realme U1 and Realme 1. Additionally, Realme would roll out internal sound input in screen recording alongside support for mic audio. The future OTAs will have the feature for all Realme devices, added Sheth. Lastly, the software will have improved battery stats in the ColorOS, and users will get the ability to track screen-on-time.

Meanwhile, Realme has officially started teasing its pop-up camera smartphone Realme X for India. The launch date is yet to be revealed, but the company on Monday tweeted a teaser poster noting “Realme X Coming Soon”.

Watch Video: Realme X First Look

Separately, Sheth tweeted similar announcement and confirmed “onion and garlic design master editions.” To recall, the Realme X made its debut in China in May. The company alongside launched Realme X Lite, the rebranded version of the Realme 3 Pro for Chinese market. During the unveiling, Realme had mentioned about the India launch in second half of 2019, and now the device will finally make it to India very soon.

Features Realme X
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory Up to 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh

  • Published Date: July 2, 2019 10:58 AM IST

