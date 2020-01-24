Realme will soon push out VoWiFi or Wi-Fi Calling support for all its smartphone gradually. The update will start rolling out this month and Realme X2 Pro will be the first phone to get the update, said Madhav Sheth in the 14th episode of #AskMadhav on YouTube.

Sheth has confirmed that Realme smartphones will get Wi-Fi Calling support starting with Realme X2 Pro. Other Realme phones will get the update in February and March. Going forward, in February, the update will be rolled out to Realme X2, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5, Realme 5i and Realme 5s smartphones. Rest of the smartphones, which include Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1, Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 3, Realme 3i, Realme C1 and Realme C2, will also get the update in March.

Realme smartphones Wi-Fi Calling update list

January, 2020

-Realme X2 Pro

February, 2020

-Realme 5 Pro

-Realme 3 Pro

-Realme 5, 5i, 5s

-Realme X2

-Realme XT

-Realme X

March, 2020

-Realme 1

-Realme 2/C1

-Realme C2

-Realme 3/3i

-Realme 2 Pro

-Realme U1

Recently, at the Qualcomm Summit in India, Realme also announced that the company will be the first one to launch a smartphone with latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. Qualcomm hosted an event in New Delhi, where the chipmaker unveiled three new mobile platforms including Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 720G.

Watch Video: Realme 5i Unboxing

Realme didn’t announce any specific timeline for the launch, but as Qualcomm detailed in its presentation, the Snapdragon 720G SoC powered smartphones will be commercially available in Q1 2020. Similarly, devices powered by Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 662 SoC will make their way by the end of 2020.