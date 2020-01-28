comscore Realme sold 10.2 million C Series devices; prepares for Realme C3 launch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme sold 10.2 million C Series devices; gears for Realme C3 launch
News

Realme sold 10.2 million C Series devices; gears for Realme C3 launch

News

The company is expected to launch some devices at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2020. In addition, this tweet comes around the time when the company is planning to launch its Realme C3.

  • Published: January 28, 2020 7:45 PM IST
realme-c2-review-bgr-india-5

Smartphone maker Realme has been one of the fastest-growing smartphone makers in India in 2019. The company has launched numerous smartphones in the market across multiple price segments to provide choice. As we enter the second month of 2020, the company is gearing up to launch its first lineup of smartphones. The company is also expected to launch some devices at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2020. As per past reports, the company is planning to launch some Realme devices including the Realme C3. In the meantime, the company shared a new tweet sharing some statistics regarding its budget Realme C series.

Related Stories


Realme C3 leaks and C series sale figures

According to the Realme tweet, the company has sold about 10.2 million C series devices across the globe. The company claimed that this figure translates into a successful “mark” on the entry-level segment. It also outlines the primary specifications of the Realme C series devices. These include the dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor. Realme went on to state that both Realme devices “deliver unmatched performance”. As per 91Mobiles, this tweet comes just around the time when the company is preparing to launch the Realme C3. Previous reports have covered leaked information about the device under the name Realme C3s.

Watch: Realme UI New Features

Taking a closer look at the report, the upcoming smartphone is likely to feature a vertically aligned camera unit on the back. It is unclear if Realme will shift to a triple camera setup or continue with a dual-camera setup. In addition, the company is also likely to add a physical camera sensor on the back of the device.

Realme C3s makes an appearance at FCC, launch imminent

Also Read

Realme C3s makes an appearance at FCC, launch imminent

Other features about the upcoming device include ColorOS 7-based Realme UI with Android 10. One strange thing that we noted in the report is the support for single-band 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi instead of the typical dual-band support. Realme is expected to price the device around a similar Rs 5-6,000 price point.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 28, 2020 7:45 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme C1

Realme C1

6999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC
13M + 2MP
Realme C2

Realme C2

5999

Android 9 Pie
Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC
Dual - 13MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Ather 450X electric scooter with 4G, and Android launched
News
Ather 450X electric scooter with 4G, and Android launched
NoiseFit Fusion smartwatch launched in India, priced at Rs 6,999

Wearables

NoiseFit Fusion smartwatch launched in India, priced at Rs 6,999

Realme asks Xiaomi to 'behave' amidst Twitter war

News

Realme asks Xiaomi to 'behave' amidst Twitter war

PUBG Mobile may be getting a Maserati skin for Dacia soon

Gaming

PUBG Mobile may be getting a Maserati skin for Dacia soon

Infinix S5 Pro to launch with pop-up selfie camera next month

News

Infinix S5 Pro to launch with pop-up selfie camera next month

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Ather 450X electric scooter with 4G, and Android launched

Realme asks Xiaomi to 'behave' amidst Twitter war

Infinix S5 Pro to launch with pop-up selfie camera next month

Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3 may launch at MWC 2020

Honor Sport, Sport Pro earphones now available

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme asks Xiaomi to 'behave' amidst Twitter war

News

Realme asks Xiaomi to 'behave' amidst Twitter war
Realme 5 Pro now available for as low as Rs 12,999 via Flipkart

Deals

Realme 5 Pro now available for as low as Rs 12,999 via Flipkart
Upcoming Smartphones in February 2020

Top Products

Upcoming Smartphones in February 2020
Redmi might soon launch a fitness tracker; compete in wearables market

Wearables

Redmi might soon launch a fitness tracker; compete in wearables market
Top 12GB RAM Phones you can buy in India

Top Products

Top 12GB RAM Phones you can buy in India

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A51 और Galaxy A71 फोन भारत में 29 जनवरी को होंगे लॉन्च

Realme 5 Pro की कीमत में हुई कटौती, अब फ्लिपकार्ट से 12,999 रुपये में खरीदें

iQOO का अलगा फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है iQOO 3, अगले महीने भारत में होगा लॉन्च

Oppo Reno 3 का न्यू वेरिएंट Snapdragon 765G चिपसेट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Honor 8X, Honor 10, Honor V10, और Huawei Nova 4 स्मार्टफोन को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

News

Ather 450X electric scooter with 4G, and Android launched
News
Ather 450X electric scooter with 4G, and Android launched
Realme asks Xiaomi to 'behave' amidst Twitter war

News

Realme asks Xiaomi to 'behave' amidst Twitter war
Infinix S5 Pro to launch with pop-up selfie camera next month

News

Infinix S5 Pro to launch with pop-up selfie camera next month
Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3 may launch at MWC 2020

News

Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3 may launch at MWC 2020
Honor Sport, Sport Pro earphones now available

News

Honor Sport, Sport Pro earphones now available