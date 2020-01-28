Smartphone maker Realme has been one of the fastest-growing smartphone makers in India in 2019. The company has launched numerous smartphones in the market across multiple price segments to provide choice. As we enter the second month of 2020, the company is gearing up to launch its first lineup of smartphones. The company is also expected to launch some devices at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2020. As per past reports, the company is planning to launch some Realme devices including the Realme C3. In the meantime, the company shared a new tweet sharing some statistics regarding its budget Realme C series.

Realme C3 leaks and C series sale figures

According to the Realme tweet, the company has sold about 10.2 million C series devices across the globe. The company claimed that this figure translates into a successful “mark” on the entry-level segment. It also outlines the primary specifications of the Realme C series devices. These include the dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor. Realme went on to state that both Realme devices “deliver unmatched performance”. As per 91Mobiles, this tweet comes just around the time when the company is preparing to launch the Realme C3. Previous reports have covered leaked information about the device under the name Realme C3s.

Taking a closer look at the report, the upcoming smartphone is likely to feature a vertically aligned camera unit on the back. It is unclear if Realme will shift to a triple camera setup or continue with a dual-camera setup. In addition, the company is also likely to add a physical camera sensor on the back of the device.

Other features about the upcoming device include ColorOS 7-based Realme UI with Android 10. One strange thing that we noted in the report is the support for single-band 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi instead of the typical dual-band support. Realme is expected to price the device around a similar Rs 5-6,000 price point.

