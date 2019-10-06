Realme sold 2.2 million smartphones during festive season

Realme sold over 2.2 million smartphones during the festive season sale. Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer of Realme India, took to Twitter on Saturday to share the milestone. He announced that the company has sold over 22 lakh devices during the festive season sale period in the country. The company offered models like the Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro and Realme 3 Pro at discount during the festive season sale. In comparison, Xiaomi sold 3.8 million smartphones during the sale period.

“2.2 Million+ units it is! The #realmeFestiveDays is a huge success. Thank you guys! The festive season will continue and we will keep bringing exciting offers,” Sheth wrote. The company has climbed to become the fourth largest smartphone brand in a year since launching its first device in the country. The strong sales could help the company become the third largest smartphone brand in the country during the third quarter of this year.

During the six day festive season sale, Xiaomi and Realme sold 6 million smartphones combined. The former sub-brand of Oppo is working on a new flagship smartphone called the Realme X2 Pro. It will come equipped with Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and is expected to compete with Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro. It will also be Realme’s first device to feature a 90Hz display and will come with 50W VOOC fast-charging tech.

Ahead of the launch, Realme has confirmed that Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. It will sport a quad camera setup with 64MP main shooter on the back. The quad camera system will also include a telephoto lens for the first time and support 20x hybrid zoom. The device is expected to make debut in October in China and will be launched in India later. Realme has become a major brand in the mid-range price segment and with X2 Pro, it become a player in the premium mid-range segment as well.

