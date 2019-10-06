comscore Realme sold 2.2 million smartphones during festive season
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme sold 2.2 million smartphones during festive season, gears up to launch Realme X2 Pro
News

Realme sold 2.2 million smartphones during festive season, gears up to launch Realme X2 Pro

News

Realme is preparing to launch its flagship smartphone called Realme X2 Pro. The success seen during the festive season will boost the company's chances to become third biggest smartphone brand in India.

  • Published: October 6, 2019 1:39 PM IST
Realme XT Review (8)

Realme sold over 2.2 million smartphones during the festive season sale. Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer of Realme India, took to Twitter on Saturday to share the milestone. He announced that the company has sold over 22 lakh devices during the festive season sale period in the country. The company offered models like the Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro and Realme 3 Pro at discount during the festive season sale. In comparison, Xiaomi sold 3.8 million smartphones during the sale period.

“2.2 Million+ units it is! The #realmeFestiveDays is a huge success. Thank you guys! The festive season will continue and we will keep bringing exciting offers,” Sheth wrote. The company has climbed to become the fourth largest smartphone brand in a year since launching its first device in the country. The strong sales could help the company become the third largest smartphone brand in the country during the third quarter of this year.

During the six day festive season sale, Xiaomi and Realme sold 6 million smartphones combined. The former sub-brand of Oppo is working on a new flagship smartphone called the Realme X2 Pro. It will come equipped with Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and is expected to compete with Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro. It will also be Realme’s first device to feature a 90Hz display and will come with 50W VOOC fast-charging tech.

Realme X2 Pro launch teased officially; Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP camera confirmed

Also Read

Realme X2 Pro launch teased officially; Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP camera confirmed

Ahead of the launch, Realme has confirmed that Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. It will sport a quad camera setup with 64MP main shooter on the back. The quad camera system will also include a telephoto lens for the first time and support 20x hybrid zoom. The device is expected to make debut in October in China and will be launched in India later. Realme has become a major brand in the mid-range price segment and with X2 Pro, it become a player in the premium mid-range segment as well.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

12999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
16MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: October 6, 2019 1:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 8A review
Review
Xiaomi Redmi 8A review
Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebration Special announced

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebration Special announced

Realme sold 2.2 million smartphones during festive season

News

Realme sold 2.2 million smartphones during festive season

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to feature NFC support outside China

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to feature NFC support outside China

Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos

News

Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 8A review

Samsung Galaxy M30s Review

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Realme sold 2.2 million smartphones during festive season

Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos

Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season

Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple rear cameras launched in India

Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 8A review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8A review
Realme sold 2.2 million smartphones during festive season

News

Realme sold 2.2 million smartphones during festive season
Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos

News

Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Deals on Realme 5, Samsung S9 and more

Deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Deals on Realme 5, Samsung S9 and more
Realme X2 Pro launch teased officially; Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP camera confirmed

News

Realme X2 Pro launch teased officially; Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP camera confirmed

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A20s भारत में तीन रियर कैमरों के साथ 11,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Call of Duty को मोबाइल में खेलने के लिए ये होनी चाहिए एलिजिबिलिटी

Xiaomi ने Flipkart, Amazon और mi.com की सेल में बेचे 53 लाख डिवाइस, स्मार्टफोन का आंकड़ा 38 लाख के पार

Paytm Maha Cashback Carnival सेल का आज आखिरी दिन: TV और स्मार्टफोन की ये हैं 3 बेस्ट डील्स

OnePlus 7T Pro 10 अक्टूबर को Amazon India पर होगा लॉन्च, McLaren Edition भी आएगा!

News

Realme sold 2.2 million smartphones during festive season
News
Realme sold 2.2 million smartphones during festive season
Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos

News

Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos
Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season

News

Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season
Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple rear cameras launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple rear cameras launched in India
Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

News

Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus