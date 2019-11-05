Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones during the festive season

Realme has announced that the company sold 5.2 million smartphones during the festive season. The Chinese handset maker Realme on Tuesday announced it sold 5.2 million smartphones during four rounds of the “Realme festive days” sale between September 30 and October 31. The announcement comes after the company revealed shipping 7 million smartphones during the period of 90 days. With a growth of 160 percent since last year, the company became the top-selling smartphone brand on Flipkart during the festive season.

“Our 5.2 million smartphone sales figure is an actual and credible sell-out data which is different from the usual sell-in numbers, which the other brands have been promoting,” Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, said in a statement. “Realme offers the products which are high on features, style, and performance and is available across price segments.”

Realme was also among the fastest growing smartphone brands shipping record volumes in the third quarter (Q3) of 2019, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest report. With 10 million shipments, the handset maker made it to the top four smartphone brands in India in Q3, the market research agency added.

In the 18 months since its launch, Realme has emerged as a successful smartphone brand. The company, according to Counterpoint Research, has a market share of 16 percent at the end of third quarter. It had a market share of only 3 percent during the same quarter last year. The company achieved a growth of 6X compared to last year when it entered the Indian market. It has also recorded year-on-year growth of 808 percent in shipments.

“We are delighted to once again emerge as the no. 1 preferred choice on Flipkart during festive days,” Sheth added. “Realme C2, Realme 3i and Realme 5 series were the best-selling devices for the brand in Q3 2019,” Counterpoint said in a research note. Now, the company is looking to become the third largest smartphone brand in India and even catch up with Samsung in the Indian market.

(Written with IANS inputs)

