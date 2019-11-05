comscore Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones during the festive season
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones during the festive season; grows by 160 percent
News

Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones during the festive season; grows by 160 percent

News

Realme says it sold 5.2 million smartphones during four rounds of the "Realme festive days" sale between September 30 and October 31.

  • Updated: November 5, 2019 7:38 PM IST
Realme XT First Impressions Hands-On (2)

Realme has announced that the company sold 5.2 million smartphones during the festive season. The Chinese handset maker Realme on Tuesday announced it sold 5.2 million smartphones during four rounds of the “Realme festive days” sale between September 30 and October 31. The announcement comes after the company revealed shipping 7 million smartphones during the period of 90 days. With a growth of 160 percent since last year, the company became the top-selling smartphone brand on Flipkart during the festive season.

“Our 5.2 million smartphone sales figure is an actual and credible sell-out data which is different from the usual sell-in numbers, which the other brands have been promoting,” Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, said in a statement. “Realme offers the products which are high on features, style, and performance and is available across price segments.”

Xiaomi dominated Indian smartphone market in the third quarter of 2019

Also Read

Xiaomi dominated Indian smartphone market in the third quarter of 2019

Realme was also among the fastest growing smartphone brands shipping record volumes in the third quarter (Q3) of 2019, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest report. With 10 million shipments, the handset maker made it to the top four smartphone brands in India in Q3, the market research agency added.

In the 18 months since its launch, Realme has emerged as a successful smartphone brand. The company, according to Counterpoint Research, has a market share of 16 percent at the end of third quarter. It had a market share of only 3 percent during the same quarter last year. The company achieved a growth of 6X compared to last year when it entered the Indian market. It has also recorded year-on-year growth of 808 percent in shipments.

Realme Android 10 update roadmap announced; Realme X, 5 Pro to get first in Q1 2020

Also Read

Realme Android 10 update roadmap announced; Realme X, 5 Pro to get first in Q1 2020

“We are delighted to once again emerge as the no. 1 preferred choice on Flipkart during festive days,” Sheth added. “Realme C2, Realme 3i and Realme 5 series were the best-selling devices for the brand in Q3 2019,” Counterpoint said in a research note. Now, the company is looking to become the third largest smartphone brand in India and even catch up with Samsung in the Indian market.

(Written with IANS inputs)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 5, 2019 7:09 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 5, 2019 7:38 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme C2

Realme C2

5999

Android 9 Pie
Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC
Dual - 13MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro scores 121 on DXoMark, ties with Huawei Mate 30 Pro
News
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro scores 121 on DXoMark, ties with Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones during the festive season

News

Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones during the festive season

Vodafone Rs 39 all-rounder prepaid plan launched

Telecom

Vodafone Rs 39 all-rounder prepaid plan launched

You Broadband 75Mbps unlimited data plan price slashed

Telecom

You Broadband 75Mbps unlimited data plan price slashed

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000

Top Products

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro scores 121 on DXoMark, ties with Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones during the festive season

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get November security patch

MarQ TurboStream device launched by Flipkart

Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones during the festive season

News

Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones during the festive season
Best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000

Top Products

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000
Realme Days on Flipkart: Check out offers on Realme C2 and more

Deals

Realme Days on Flipkart: Check out offers on Realme C2 and more
Top smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000

Top Products

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000
Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with dark mode and more

News

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with dark mode and more

हिंदी समाचार

अपनी दूसरी ऐप्स से दिखेगा Facebook, कंपनी ने पेश किया नया लोगो

Vivo S5 की इमेज लीक, होल पंच डिस्प्ले और स्लिम ऑल राउंड बेजल्स के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Infinix Hot 8 स्मार्टफोन को अब 31 दिसंबर तक इस स्पेशल ऑफर के साथ खरीदें

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 की अगली सेल 12 नवंबर को होगी, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

1MORE ने भारत में लॉन्च किया ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro scores 121 on DXoMark, ties with Huawei Mate 30 Pro
News
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro scores 121 on DXoMark, ties with Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones during the festive season

News

Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones during the festive season
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get November security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get November security patch
MarQ TurboStream device launched by Flipkart

News

MarQ TurboStream device launched by Flipkart
Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details

News

Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details